One skill for better life…

Patience….. the one skill in life change your life. When we have this is particular skill we can win, we can achieve anything in life. There is one Indian – Tamil proverb saying that ” Poruthar bhoomi azhvar ” meaning those who have much patience, can rule the world.

Patience have much power. But the sad part is 90 % of the human beings doesn’t have patience. Someway or the other we loose patience in our day to day life. When we lose our patience its results to the entry of the negativity, negative thoughts, emotions. We’ll never let negativity to enter within us. Practice patience. Practice is the mastery of all things. Be patience, be better & achieve your will.