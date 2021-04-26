Contributor Log In/Sign Up
One skill for better life…

The secret of patience is to do something else in the meantime - Croft M. Pentz

Patience….. the one skill in life change your life. When we have this is particular skill we can win, we can achieve anything in life. There is one Indian – Tamil proverb saying that ” Poruthar bhoomi azhvar ” meaning those who have much patience, can rule the world.

Patience have much power. But the sad part is 90 % of the human beings doesn’t have patience. Someway or the other we loose patience in our day to day life. When we lose our patience its results to the entry of the negativity, negative thoughts, emotions. We’ll never let negativity to enter within us. Practice patience. Practice is the mastery of all things. Be patience, be better & achieve your will.

Our patience will achieve more than our force

– Edmund Burke

Be patience the best thing happen unexpectedly

– Author Unknown

A man who is a master of patience is master of everything else

– George Savile

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

