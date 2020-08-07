One Simple Rule to Get Whatever You Want In Life.

I wish I had a dollar for every time someone’s told me they don’t know what they want.

For the love of everything ice cream! If you don’t know what you want then who does?

Alright, I’m just giving you a bit of a hard time because I was once in your shoes.

But really, think about it. If you don’t know what you want then how do you expect anyone else to know what you want?

It’s not other people’s job to decide what you want. They need to figure that out for themselves.

It’s your job to figure out what you want, go after it and make it a reality.

So why are you struggling to figure it out?

In today’s article I’ll explain what’s been holding you back from the life you truly desire and how to make the breakthrough of a lifetime so you can finally get on the path to attaining your wildest, craziest, most audacious dreams.

One Simple Rule

Our brain’s main function is to answer the questions we ask it. That’s it!

So if it’s really that simple, doesn’t it make sense to ask your brain really good questions in order to get really good answers?

Garbage in, garbage out, right?

The problem is that so many of us are on autopilot with squirrel brains and we never stop to question the questions we ask ourselves.

Consider this, we ask ourselves questions all day long. “What’s for lunch?” “How am I going to get this done?” “When will I lose weight?” “Why is my life so hard?”

Immediately your brain goes to work to answer the questions you ask it. As long as you don’t stop the process by answering, “I don’t know.”

As soon as you answer with “I don’t know” you give away all your power to get creative and inspiring answers.

So instead of saying, “I don’t know” what if you said “I want to know”?

“I don’t know what I want” vs. “I want to know what I want”.

It seems like such a tiny shift that wouldn’t make that much of a difference, but don’t underestimate its power to manifest exactly what you want in life.

What if you asked yourself, “How can I lose weight for good and have fun at the same time”?

Even just reading that sentence you’re brain immediately wants to go to town to figure out creative and wonderful ideas to move you closer to your goal.

Or how about this, “I want to know how I am going to get this done”. Do you feel the difference in the questions?

Now it’s your turn. Take a minute right now and come up with five questions you ask yourself on a regular basis.

Write them down.

Now go back to those questions and figure out two or three different version of the same question you could ask yourself to make it a high quality question.

A great way to do this is to add descriptive words. For example, “How can I lose weight permanently and have fun a the same time without deprivation or pain.”

By adding vivid descriptions and being very specific with your questions you are turning them into high quality questions that your brain must answer with high quality answers.

Learning the skill of using high quality questions to focus your mind is the best way for you to find that source of wisdom within you that will ultimately enable you to live your very best life!

