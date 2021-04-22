Contributor Log In/Sign Up
One secret to reset your life

How to deal with unhealthy coping habits in the face of stress, anxiety?

  • I’m not there yet.
  • I will wait for something to happen and then take charge of my life.
  • No one understands nor appreciates me.

As social creatures, we all look for validation and approvals from people around us. You may or never get it. But, what matters is the truth that self acceptance lies within ourselves. Speaking from personal experience, I have always been a driven individual given I grew up in a society which imposed constraints on me but my parents or I never felt restricted how I need to live, love and design my life.

But, as we adult that drive diminishes slowly because we are trained to adapt to how people around us want us to live our life.

We end up with unhealthy coping habits.

I was on a cup cake binge last week which was my coping habit to deal with uncertainty. I love to stay fit and though indulging in sweet treats once in a while doesn’t hurt, this behavior was throwing me off my fitness goals.

I decided to take action because honestly I didn’t like to go through this dreaded rabbit hole. Yesterday, I made a vow to go to bed early which is 10 pm and my body rhythm woke me up at 3:30 am. I started scrolling my Instagram but I realized this was a coping behavior. I shut my phone and went off to meditate. I have been up and active since 4 am. I don’t know if I belong to the 4 am productivity club but one thing I know is you are in control of your life. You can redesign, reset and redefine your life and your habits.

Dr. Somdutta Singh, a recent guest on my Curryup Leadership podcast to spotlight purpose driven Asian leaders making an impact spoke about how she reset her life after brain surgeries and is now living her dream life as entrepreneur. You can watch or listen to the episode here.

The key to unleash your dream is right in your hands. What are you waiting for?

PRIYANKA KOMALA, Chief Story Telling Officer at Curryup Leadership

At age five Priyanka gave an impromptu speech about an airplane which catapulted her into becoming the distinguished speaker and writer she is today. Although she had followed the cultural expectation of getting a Master's to become an engineer and technologist, Priyanka knew she wanted to make a bigger impact. She wanted a seat at the table to help others, so she got her MBA. At the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, she serves as a Technology leader in digital transformation projects. Priyanka hosts Curryup Leadership video Podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact and has sparked 100+ conversations. She is on a mission to embrace Levity in life.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

