One Positive Benefit of Social Media;  Connecting With Your Community

We all have social media connections on various platforms where we build cyber relationships.

What happens when we make soulful connections?

There are a number of times when sharing thought leadership that we connect with like-minded individuals. People whom we may never meet yet share a point of view.

Back in the day, we would have communicated by letter, to one individual. Writing notes and sharing correspondence through the mail. In our own handwriting we would formulate thoughts and ideas posting them to a friend or colleague. It may have taken days or weeks to arrive. Through time, we would receive a reply and the chain of correspondence would begin. The contents may have included debating issues, heartfelt requests or simple invitations to special events. You share it with one friend and they share it their friends and so on and so on….

In our world, things are instantaneous!

One positive benefit to social media is being able to rally the support of our connections, sharing ideas to create an energy that will effect positive change in real time.

There is a quote I created in 2016:

“Be the person who starts a ripple that creates a wave of change.”

At the time, it was part of a marketing campaign for the book, Breaking Barriers, 10 Entrepreneurial Women Share Their Stories. It was intended to start new conversations about how we may support and learn from each other through mentorship. It has gained momentum throughout the years and is as valid today as the day I shared the first post.

Social media creates opportunities, and at times is a plaform for us to request support for worthy causes. They are local, others regional and when we have enough momentum, national or global.

Like you, I have a profile on LinkedIN, and there is a new campaign that is gaining momentum. The messaging is simple with the potential for global reach. The original intent may change over time but the message is clear: #decidetobekind

I am not the founder, but it would appear, this is a general statement by design. The benefits have no barriers and everyone is able to participate. The foundation is pretty simple, if we focus on acts of kindness towards one another would we not be in a better place?

Kindness by definition is “the quality of being friendly, generous and considerate.”

We are at place in time when we are looking not only at the world around us but at the person within. Perhaps, it is a great time to contribute and decide to be kind?

There are no rules, no registration and no fees to participate. I would venture to guess, there will be no ribbons, medals or certificates but we will all enjoy the benefits.

This is a campaign to change attitudes, support one another and effect positive change through our deeds and actions.

One of the benefits of social media is our ability to reach like-minded individuals on a global platform and I’m sure this message will resonate with many individuals.

Cheers to the founder… this is a great example of how we may support one another and connect with our communities.

The mandate is simple, decide to be kind – pass it along to your connections!

Trish Tonaj is a Master Coach, Certified Personal Trainer, Certifed in EQ – Emotional Intelligence, Author, Mentor and Speaker. She is the founder and guest blog host for shareyourstories.online a portal in support of the entrepreneurial spirit and sharing great ideas. Join us and share your story! https://bit.ly/37N3XQw