Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

One Piece at a Time

So, how do we create our “new normal”? The same way we put together a puzzle—one piece at a time.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

The COVID-19 pandemic has given each of us the opportunity to create new experiences in so many areas of our lives: work, home, and relationships—and also to re-create many of those aspects into something new.

So, how do we create this “new normal”? The same way we put together a puzzle—one piece at a time.

And considering that most things are moving very slowly right now, it may be our only realistic option.

But that’s okay.

Whereas many facets of our world have yet to re-start, we can begin with ourselves anytime.

But how?

By simply stopping, stepping back, and reconsidering our choices. Even using a simple tool like “Start, Stop, Continue” can help us re-evaluate our choices—another way to give our minds the chance to sort and reconsider our priorities.

Another tool is journaling. Writing down our thoughts and feelings on paper can transform their energy into tangible ideas. And once our ideas are written somewhere, we don’t have to use our valuable energy to remember them.

And, of course, the most powerful way to process choices is to talk them out with a counselor, family member, or trusted friend. The simple act of speaking our thoughts and feelings out loud to another person amplifies the creative process exponentially. Talking also let’s us “hear ourselves” in a way we aren’t able to do alone.

So whatever method you choose, just remember there’s no need to rush. Relax. Take a deep breath. Examine your options. And start choosing deliberately.

It’s time to activate our greatest gift: the power of choice.

What do you choose to do now?

Unsure about your choices or how to sort through them? Then schedule a free 30-minute chat with me at connect.michaelcreative.com and we’ll start it together. You are not alone.

Michael Thomas Sunnarborg, Transformation Coach, Author, Relentless Optimist at The White Box Club™

Michael Thomas Sunnarborg is a transformation coach, author, and founder of The White Box Club™. Working with Michael will give you clarity, direction, and balance on your career and life paths. He is the author of the best-selling books 21 Days to Better Balance, 21 Keys to Work/Life Balance, and The White Box Club Handbook. Find his syndicated blogs on Thrive Global, Medium, and The Huffington Post. Learn more at connect.michaelcreative.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Thriving as a Feminine Leader in the New Normal

by Olumide Gbenro
Community//

“Return to normal.” With Charlie Katz & Brad Ehrlich

by Charlie Katz
Community//

“Escape Rooms With Anyone Across The World” With Penny Bauder & James Warner

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.