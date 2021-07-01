One person with passion is better than forty people merely interested – GerkOne

Among the traits and abilities that lead to success, passion stands alone. Unlike skill, knowledge, or other factors, passion is innate: it can’t be learned or acquired but is always present. Passion, an overwhelming drive to reach one’s goals, is the one factor that unites all successful people in equal measure.

A passionate musician plays a piece over and over until it is perfection for her and the audience. Each sound is perfectly crafted and resonates purely, hauntingly, and brilliantly.

Since childhood, GerkOne was always passionate about music and eventually decided to make music his career. So, in the year 2007, GerkOne started writing and recording music. His story is not the one where the protagonist just gets lucky. Sure, GerkOne has been extremely lucky but his talent and determination cannot be ignored. With every record, he is taking a foot forward towards fulfilling his dream.

GerkOne says when you start to become passionate about something, then you want to spend as much of your time as you can by being in and around it. You want to learn everything that you can about your that aspect. You want to be with other people who have your same interests and passions. Their passion and love fuels your passion. Remember, small things can become big dreams if you are passionate about them.

When you follow your passion and really enjoy what you do, nothing will stop you from getting your work done. Because you are passionate about what you do, you feel unstoppable and nothing can get in the way of you achieving greatness said GerkOne.

Your passion ignites your work, and, like a rocket, it accelerates you past roadblocks that may come about. Any obstacle that comes your way is accepted and fought off with a creative solution. Life is too short to waste time doing something you’re not passionate about, so make sure you are clear about your direction and what your end goal is, then every decision you make along the way will be in line with helping you to reach that he quoted.