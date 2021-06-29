One Of The Reasons Why Football Is So Great Is Because It Is A Team Game Says Luca Diddi of Calciatori Ignoranti

Sports are a crucial part of a student’s growth and development. Do you ever feel tired and start wishing that when you were a kid, it would have been great if you played football more often. You would have gone to practice every single day and then one day a scout from a big team would notice your skills which would eventually help to make you one of the richest and most famous football players there are?

One of the reasons why football is so great is because it is a team game. In order to be good at the game, all involved people need to work together so that they can accomplish the goal of the game. Isn’t that a great life lesson?

While much of life is all about bettering yourself and being the most successful individual you can be, it is also a team game. People need to work together to accomplish their goals and help each other succeed. Football teaches that as one of its first lessons. You cannot win a game with 11 individuals. You can only win as one team, united under a common purpose, drive, and passion. If one man doesn’t do their job, the entire team suffers as a result, so everyone must put forth their best effort in order to achieve the desired result Luca Diddi quoted.