REMEMBER WHAT IT IS YOU ARE VOTING FOR . . .

we are not a perfect nation,even the symbol of our freedom, the Liberty Bell is cracked, but we are a country who truly believes as our pledge of allegiance reminds us that we are:

one nation under god, INDIVISIBLE WITH LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL.

no matter how much we believe in our candidate or how much we disagree with the other candidate, our strength has always come from standing up for what we believe and then unifying behind the one who wins the election.

this is our greatness.

it Is not owned by one party or another; one candidate or another; this is our nation, and we are the people that make this country great.

UNITED WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FALL. there is no greater opportunity for us than the opportunity of now, to speak and have our voices heard and then to listen to the collective voice of the nation.

it is time, no matter who wins to come together as THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – as one nation under god, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.