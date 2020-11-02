Contributor Log In/Sign Up
ONE NATION UNDER GOD, INDIVISIBLE

UNITED WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FALL.

REMEMBER WHAT IT IS YOU ARE VOTING FOR . . .

we are not a perfect nation,even the symbol of our freedom, the Liberty Bell is cracked, but we are a country who truly believes as our pledge of allegiance reminds us that we are:

one nation under god, INDIVISIBLE WITH LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL.

no matter how much we believe in our candidate or how much we disagree with the other candidate, our strength has always come from standing up for what we believe and then unifying behind the one who wins the election.

this is our greatness.

it Is not owned by one party or another; one candidate or another; this is our nation, and we are the people that make this country great.

UNITED WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FALL. there is no greater opportunity for us than the opportunity of now, to speak and have our voices heard and then to listen to the collective voice of the nation.

it is time, no matter who wins to come together as THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – as one nation under god, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

    Daniel Levin, Visionary. Author. Magician. Mentor. Speaker.

    Daniel Levin walked away from an opportunity to run a billion dollar business, to hitchhike around the world to find happiness and inner peace.

     

    His life has been a combination of incredible victories and massive defeats.

    He left the seminary one day before being ordained a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years.  He has meditated every day for over 45 years. He has run a restaurant, a publishing house, a market, a meditation retreat, has owned and run a clothing company, a branding company and a coaching business.

     

    He was the Director of Business Development at Hay House and led it’s growth from $3,000,000 to $100,000,000 in revenue over a 10 year time span.  He started DbL, by branding “the most anticipated hotel opening of the year 2013” according to USA Today, The Andaz Maui @ Wailea Resort and Spa.

    The book he wrote for them, The Ohana of Red Earth created a corporate culture of family not staff.

     

    Levin is a rare blend of mystic and business guy. He is a storyteller and the beautiful story he weaves in his book, The Mosaic touches the hearts of people and soothes their souls. It is a story about loss and discovery, about seeing the things we can’t see, about knowing the value of every living thing, and about connection.

     

    He is married to his soul mate who teaches him what it means to love and be loved. He is the father of a beautiful special needs daughter

    who teaches him that he is able to do far more than he ever thought possible;

    the step father of a handsome and fun loving teenage boy who helps him remember how powerful fear is; and a brilliant and beautiful teenage daughter who reminds him how important it is to live inside out; and #hashtag, their adorable and loving golden retriever who reminds him that life is all about play.

     

    They live by the ocean feeling very blessed, loving others and helping people get what they want.

     

