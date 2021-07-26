Contributor Log In/Sign Up
One mantra to win our day…

Do little extra everyday, more than you can..

As all of us know everyday is not the same. Our attitude, works, mental strength, thoughts might be vary. Its depend upon the situation, surrounding, time, place and more. Somedays we’ll win the day, but some days we’ll lose it. Its quite nature, everyone one of us feels the same. None is the exemption.

If anything possible to make everyday our day ??!! The best day ??!!… Nothing is impossible until we make it possible. There is one mantra to make everyday our day, the best day. If we try to do that for sure we’ll make it everyday the best day. The mantra is ” Little extra everyday”

Yes… whatever you are doing just do a little extra. If you studying do little extra, if you are working do little extra, if you playing do little extra, if you are relaxing do little extra. If you are planning for your future do little extra, if you are developing, learning a new skill do little extra.. Just do little extra start from 5mins, 10 mins, 15 mins…. keep increasing until you become habituate to it.. DO LITTLE EXTRA

