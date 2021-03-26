Contributor Log In/Sign Up
One hour target..

All we have to do is what to do with the time given to us - J.R.R. Tolkien

Time the most precious thing in the world. Managing our time is the most difficult task for us. Everyone of us struggle to manage our time wisely. If we learn to manage we are the masters of our time. To mater our time we need lot of practice, patience. The secret ingredient to manage our time is to be patient and need more practice. Here is one more efficient tip to master your time is one hour target.

Target your one hour. Fix an hour complete your work with dedication without any distractions. Better switch off all your notifications. Don’t let anything come in between in that one hour. If you practice this one hour target rule surely you’ll utilize many one hours in your day. Wasting of your time will be reduced. Follow the one hour rule, surely you be the master of your time.

