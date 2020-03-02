One Billion Rising to Stop Sexual Violence

Some days, like the ones this past week, it’s challenging to consume the news. So much of it is anxiety-producing, often leading to feelings of fear and helplessness — unless you’re also following the news of what individuals in nearly every part of the world are doing to turn from fear to action and from doubts about the difference one person, one voice, and one action can make by participating in a global collective action called One Billion Rising, the biggest mass action to end violence against women in human history.

Unless you’re already aware of this extraordinary movement, founded by Eve Ensler out of the V-DAY movement to support local activists in organizing actions to end violence against women and girls, and following the news on OneBillionRising.org or their Twitter or Instagram feeds, you probably won’t find this news on any mainstream media platforms in the US. The Risings are front-page news in many other countries, but not here. Rather than trying to explain that, I’m offering a brief respite from bad news about the dangers of a global virus or watching the uncivil debates with an opportunity to be inspired by what millions of women and men and youth are doing to end gender based violence in nearly every country and hundreds of US cities.

This is news that matters and actions that are making a difference.

Globally, more than one in three women is a victim of sexual violence at some point in their lives. That’s one billion women and girls. One billion.

Every February (and first week of March) – in countries across the world – women and men rise up to create a new kind of consciousness about this violence, to dance, march, sing, and otherwise voice their resolve that this violence will no longer be tolerated and must be resisted until it is unthinkable.

Images from One Billion Rising actions in Hong Kong, China; New Mexico, USA; and Kabul, Afghanistan; Togo; and Mielic, Poland.

Visit OneBillionRising.org for a more complete picture of all the risings that are having a huge and measurable impact on the future for women and girls.

In thousands of events around the world, activists are gathering to show our local communities and the world what one billion looks like and shine a light on the rampant injustice that survivors often face. All of the events are locally led and the activities reflect the communities that create them, from traditional dancing in Tokyo, to teach-ins in Togo and Kabul, to flash mobs in Hong Kong.

One Billion Rising actions in the Netherlands; Tokyo, Japan; and Hamburg, Germany.

The rise of misogynist, authoritarian regimes the world over — from the United States to the Philippines, India to Brazil — has recalibrated the work of the movement, further escalating the urgency with which One Billion Rising activists feel compelled to fight for gender, climate, economic and racial justice.

This year’s theme is Revolution and in the coming week leading up to March 8, International Women’s Day, local leaders are organizing events and rising up with artistic and political resistance actions to end rape, battery, incest, sexual harassment, female genital mutilation, sexual slavery and trafficking, child marriage, femicide, sexual, gender and reproductive oppression, and violence towards LGBTQIA+ communities.

Join us!

— Pat

Plan a RISING, a V-Day benefit production, or a CITY OF JOY screening or house party in your college or community.

V-Day: Say It, Stage It – PRODUCE a V-Day benefit as an Artistic Uprising in your college/university, in your community.

One Billion Rising: Rise for Revolution – RISE in your community, for your community

City of Joy: Turn Pain to Power – SCREEN the documentary, SUPPORT the Women in DR Congo