“Once Upon A Time” When Love Was An Ancient Tale: Vivian Blaine 🫐🫐🫐🫐

There are different ways for conveying love, and the most famous of love stories. Of course, literature has been the haven for such. Ancient love stories are protected (and safeguarded) in the written word. In today’s modern era, people don’t really sing about love in that context, anymore. On the contrary, they are very direct in their conveying of love; and, the love stories, which follow. Nowadays, people really don’t talk about books, anymore; or housing love in the context of books. It’s why the Golden Classics of Hollywood were so important. During those times, one could find those songs, which spoke of love; how it was conveyed, during those times. Afterall, it was a time when people truly demonstrated love, throughout every part of society. It was even manifested, as such. Love was so profound. It was conveyed in philosophy, spirituality, walking through the gardens, and other means of every day society. Love was abundantly vast!

Thank goodness, there are portions of that, which have come to reflect the preciousness of this archaic love. How abundant, indeed! Then comes the love of one’s manifestation and desire. Love is about a Soul connection. It’s about one’s ability to move into different periods, and lifetimes; all to find another person, all over again. A number of ancient civilizations knee this. This very basic concept was as natural as drinking water. So, how did we get away from this? Sometimes, technology and “becoming smarter,” has a way of detaching us from that archaic knowledge. Just a thought?

Back to that Hollywood, Golden era. Yes. The love stories felt rathe dreamy and bland. Sometimes, viewers may have felt they were over doing it. Maybe, the demonstration of too much love causes its glamour to look fake. Maybe. Just maybe. Then again, the Golden Ages had a way of making you want to experience that depiction of such a love. Pause. Take a rewind. We are back in song.

The name of the song is “I Could Write A Book.” Clearly, it is one tale of love, while declaring just how intriguing such a love can be.

“If they ask me, I could write a book, about the way you walk and whisper and look“

“I could write a preface on how we met, so the world would never forget“

“And, the simple secret of the plot, is just to tell them that I love you, a lot“

“Then, the world discovers as my book end, how to make two lovers of friends“

There are so many teachings regarding love in these very verses. For starters, there are rules for beginning an authentic love story. It begins with a friendship. Have you ever heard the saying about being friends, first, before being in a romantic relationship is key to a long-lasting love? Yes. It’s so very kind. There are reasons for understanding that. Love has a way of moving us into a deeper understanding of the self; making a connection with others. It’s a selfless act. In addition, it’s a way of knowing that romantic relationships are more than the lovey dovey feelings we have for another human being. Again, it’s about creating that initial foundation; a level of trust. Friendship, a true friend, is a wellness of trust. Without trust, there can be no love; not at least a real one. Isn’t that something? Even in the Golden Days of Hollywood, they understood this.

“And the simple secret of the plot“

“Is just to tell them, that I love you, a lot“

“Then, the world discovers as my book, ends“

“How to make two lovers of friends“

In case you need to hear it, again, it is the friend part, which transforms into lovers. Many times, people seem to run away from that part. Life has a way of transitioning into something great than what we could possibly imagine. Sometimes, people want to skip that initial work. However, writing a book takes time. It takes a whole lot of time, before the final love chapter is sure to take place. There is the outline. The editing. The writing and consistent starting from scratch. Yes, my Dears. Writing takes a whole lot of work. Should you decide to connect one’s love tale to ancient memory (the times where love was a beauty of time), then one has more than enough work, in writing such a passionate book. Nevertheless, write the book. Write it as profoundly as you can. When it’s all said and done, just know that powerful, love stories transpasses through lifetimes and lifetimes, before.

Vivian Blaine