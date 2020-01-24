“Once living a harmonious life is part of your core convictions, the rest is easy.” with Pablo Solomon and Penny Bauder

Going Green begins with the individual wanting to make a difference. Once living a harmonious life is part of your core convictions, the rest is easy. You must resist both the gloom and doom hysteria of climate change Leftists and those who would justify their abuse of the earth.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Pablo Solomon. Pablo has been featured in over 30 books, dozens of major magazines and newspapers, TV, radio and film. He has taught the earth and life sciences, was a science consultant with the U.S. Dept. of Education, developed programs for schools and colleges, has been honored by both private business and government. He and his wife Beverly practice the Green life that they preach. Their historic 1856 ranch was nominated for the highest award in Texas for land stewardship and Beverly was honored for her work on Eco tourism. He is noted as coining the terms “Green Freedom” and “Architectural Acupuncture” and making the term “vertical greening” part of the everyday vocabulary.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Thank you for taking the time to keep me on track — I grew up in a multicultural home in some of the poorest neighborhoods in Houston. There were several languages spoken in my home due to part of the family being run out of several countries due to political and religious oppression. The other half of my family had been farmers and ranchers for generations. My mother grew up picking cotton as a sharecropper on a S. Texas farm with no electricity or running water. They sewed their own clothes and grew their own food. They were paid in company script not in US money. When she was 12 her mother died and she had to quit school to raise 6 siblings. When she finally escaped the farm she was a maid and nanny. Both my parents were self educated and very smart. My father had many skills and could speak 5 languages. He became a union leader and invented several improvement for brakes on trains. My parents worked their way out of poverty into a working class neighborhood. They encouraged me to be hard working, learn all I could and to value freedom.

For a number of years we lived across the street from the railroad yards in the shadows of downtown Houston. We were just across the bayou which was dredged for the Houston ship channel downstream.

I was lucky to be able to spend time with my farm and ranch relatives and contrast the clear water and skies with the grime and polluted air and water of the city. At a very young age I was determined to both escape the city and to clean up the environment.

Was there an “aha moment” or a specific trigger that made you decide you wanted to become a scientist or environmental leader? Can you share that story with us?

I would ride 3 buses to visit my cousin on the other side of Houston. He and I would go fishing at a local park. One day when I was about 12 and we got to the park, the entire surface of the bayou was covered with dead fish for miles. It broke my heart.

Is there a lesson you can take out of your own story that can exemplify what can inspire a young person to become an environmental leader?

I learned from decades of experience that each person must do their part. That capitalism and free enterprise are the best road to improve things. That government interference is unproductive at best and just a ploy to increase their control at worst. I never did any one thing that was spectacular. However, I taught others science, I did what I could. And the accumulative effects have made me known around the world. My concept of “Green Freedom” is promoted and lived.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

I have promoted the concept of “Green Freedom”. This is the individual living a life of freedom while living a Green life. With modern technology one can escape the horrors and oppression of mega cities and live and work remotely if one chooses.

One does not have to become a puppet to an oppressive government to make a living and to live both freely and in harmony with the environment.

Going Green begins with the individual wanting to make a difference. Once living a harmonious life is part of your core convictions, the rest is easy. You must resist both the gloom and doom hysteria of climate change Leftists and those who would justify their abuse of the earth.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

There is such a demand for products and services that help the Earth that anyone with an entrepreneurial spirit, is honest and can provide a useful product or service can do well.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Actually I owe a lot to a Jr. High counselor ( Ms. Allgood) who recognized that I was smart but because I was a slow reader I was often a discipline problem. I was given the opportunity to take a speed reading class before school. It was not easy as I often had to walk through a somewhat dangerous neighbor in the dark and some of my friends ragged me. However, being able to read quickly with good comprehension led to me making excellent grades and eventually getting scholarships.

You are a person of great influence and doing some great things for the world! If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would inspire people to have the courage to be individuals and not pathetic sheep following propagandists using climate change to instill fear in order to expand government control. While some environmental regulations are necessary, individual entrepreneurs have and will make the greatest improvements. A bunch of bureaucrats picking up a paycheck for attending their job only do and reveal enough to protects their sinecures.

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life?

Yes. My mother who literally knew what it was like to live off the land and was amazingly strong both spiritually and physically said — way before Nike — -”Knock off the excuses and just get with it”. I was taught that it is not enough to do what you are told, that you should look for things that need doing and do them. This tied in with my dad’s constant reminder that “You can do anything anyone else can do with determination, training and the right tools” ( Actually it was more like you can do anything any other SOB can do if you get off your ass and try”.

What is the best way for people to follow you on social media?

I really do not care about that. I would prefer that they spent that time planting trees or picking up trash. To paraphrase an old Elvis song — we need a little less talk and a lot more action.

This was so inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!