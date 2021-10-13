On this Mental Health Day, let us address the Public Mental Health Crises- Paul Haarman

The utmost purpose of Mental Health Day is to make the common masses aware of mental health issues. However, this could only be achieved by educating more and more people and raising awareness about certain sorts of mental problems that are taboo. This would eventually mobilize and endeavor towards the betterment of global mental health. Mental Health Day is undoubtedly a day that we must promote to provide people with a clear idea about issues related to mental health.

Significance of October 10th from Paul Haarman’s point of view

October 10this is celebrated as World Mental Health Day every year. The idea behind celebrating mental health day was to raise awareness on mental health in our day-to-day life. It’s been found out in a research conducted that when we select a specific day for a specific cause, people find themself attracted towards learning about the day and its value in our lives.

The pandemic has only deteriorated the situation with nowhere to go and no one to talk to. People had to live in a solitary with no social interaction. This has eventually taken a huge toll on the mental well-being of every individual. According to the latest reports published by WHO, COVID-19 has majorly affected workers deployed as front liners, teachers, people living in solitary, and those having a history of mental illness.

Moreover, we can say that things have not gone too far as WHO still believes in an optimistic approach and is positive about bringing a solution to this. The Mental Health Day can be a great step towards achieving a state of better mental health.

Impact of Social media to tackle mental health issues

As Paul Haarman explains, there has been a constant surge in the number of media articles, social media posts via memes and hashtags for the last few years. These media outlets are ranting to shift the attention of common people towards addressing serious mental issues which were previously left unaddressed and thought of as an act performed by a person to escape from the present scenario.

Hashtags like #SayoutYourMind, #NotAshamed, and #TalkandTalk broadcast positivity in the form of connecting people to those who have experienced it and left behind as a dark phase of their life.

Impact of COVID-19 on mental health

The problems related to mental health are still a problem. The average budget allocated for mental health is just 0.06% of the total health budget globally, leaving behind the poor and weaker society. This section was left jobless in this COVID-19 pandemic, and this delivered trauma to their mental health. People are left helpless as they, on their own, can’t even manage to pay the heavy fee charged by councilors.

A safer solution for addressing all the issues would be to integrate the importance of mental health in our education pattern and educate people early to maintain a healthy work-life balance says Paul Haarman. Also, other existing issues like racism, misogyny, etc., should be taken care of via societal development programs.