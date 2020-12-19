Contributor Log In/Sign Up
On the road to the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship

Professor Roberto Acevado, a Professor of Physics with over 40 years as an educator in Chile does two interviews with Dean Rolle on the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship and Effective Teaching and learning.

Professor Roberto Acevado, a Professor of Physics with over 40 years as an educator in Chile does two interviews with Dean Rolle on the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship and Effective Teaching and learning.

In the first video, Dean Rolle explains her background from the World Bank to Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania Housing Bank, to the US Federal Government, IBM, and a career in academic administration. A first-generation college student Dean Rolle explains how education changes lives. Disappointments, challenges, and rewards are discussed in the process of delivering education hopes and dreams that lift one out of poverty. She sees her role as a collector of thought leaders to work on the tough questions of wealth disparity globally. Working with a team to develop job creators around the world.

Professor Roberto Acevado interviews Dean Rolle

Work continues across the world on responding to the remote environment. Another theme and presentation is addressed on improving the effectiveness of teaching and learning.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

