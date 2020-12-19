On the road to the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship

Professor Roberto Acevado, a Professor of Physics with over 40 years as an educator in Chile does two interviews with Dean Rolle on the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship and Effective Teaching and learning.

In the first video, Dean Rolle explains her background from the World Bank to Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania Housing Bank, to the US Federal Government, IBM, and a career in academic administration. A first-generation college student Dean Rolle explains how education changes lives. Disappointments, challenges, and rewards are discussed in the process of delivering education hopes and dreams that lift one out of poverty. She sees her role as a collector of thought leaders to work on the tough questions of wealth disparity globally. Working with a team to develop job creators around the world.

Professor Roberto Acevado interviews Dean Rolle

Work continues across the world on responding to the remote environment. Another theme and presentation is addressed on improving the effectiveness of teaching and learning.