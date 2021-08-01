Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

On the Olympic Dream & the Balance of body & mind of Athletes

Putting a spotlight on mental health in the Olympic Games, the health and well-being of all people is of paramount importance for happiness & doing good to ourselves, and to other people.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Over the weekend I was transfixed by the withdrawal of Olympic Gymnast Simon Biles to the gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. I have always been a fan of the Artistic Gymnastics discipline, along with Swimming, Springboard diving and Artistic Swimming.

Simon Biles, Greatest Gymnast of all time @Pinterest

As we are humans, before being athletes, the Power to Say no to pleasing people, societal pressures and expectations to win the Olympics, represents an Empowerment for Women & Men, the Courage to stand up and Do justice to our bodies and our minds.

via www.holisticlifestyleguide.com thanks to Pinterest

With COVID-19 we have experienced that our lives are fragile, anything can happen, and we can easily lose our loved family members, or even lose our lives in the blink of an eye. Adding to the pandemic, we need to take care of our body, listening to it and understanding how to align our bodies and the thoughts flowing in our minds.

As I was so happy to see the excitement and the enjoyment of US swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Jamaican Elaine-Thompson-Herah for winning, I also understand that Life brings you different experiences, and reactions to events.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, of Jamaica, wins the women’s 100-meter final at the Olympics, on July 31, 2021, in Tokyo @NBC News

We are different, we are special and we are all unique. Our Power stands in Understanding our feelings, Understanding others and Moving forward Together (secret recipe for success: you, others, Togetherness) , without judgement nor pre-conceived ideas of what is right or what is wrong to do. It is about feelings and we should all respect them.

Top watch:

Emma McKeon wins gold at 100 meters freestyle at Tokyo Olympic Games – Olympic record Time of 51.9.6 seconds

Caeleb Dressel, gold winner of 50 meters freestyle, and 4 X 100 meters Medley Relay

Adrenaline/Pressure vs Stress – Dressel words

Tokyo Olympics: Elaine Thompson-Herah defends 100m title – BBC News – Olympic Break record of 10.61 seconds for 100 meters, second fastest time ever run by a woman

What are the Twisties in gymnastics? USAtoday / What are the twisties, and why are they so dangerous? Time magazine

a good evaluator & reality body-mind self-check 🙂

Gaia Paradiso, Know Thyself, every day

Passionate about Peace, Love, Emotional Well-being, Sports, Movies & Music. Life student, Lover of Philosophy, Photography, Smiles, Swimming and Writing in multiple languages. Connecting People to a Higher Life Purpose. Motto: Simplicité est Beauté- Simple is Beautiful

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

What I learned: Over 50 Olympic athletes’ daily routines…

by Royan Kamyar, M.D., MBA
Community//

Is ‘Winning at all Costs’ Really Winning at All?

by Bert Mandelbaum, M.D., DHL (hon)
Community//

Emotional Courage For the Win

by Pat Mitchell
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.