On the Olympic Dream & the Balance of body & mind of Athletes

Over the weekend I was transfixed by the withdrawal of Olympic Gymnast Simon Biles to the gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. I have always been a fan of the Artistic Gymnastics discipline, along with Swimming, Springboard diving and Artistic Swimming.

Simon Biles, Greatest Gymnast of all time @Pinterest

As we are humans, before being athletes, the Power to Say no to pleasing people, societal pressures and expectations to win the Olympics, represents an Empowerment for Women & Men, the Courage to stand up and Do justice to our bodies and our minds.

With COVID-19 we have experienced that our lives are fragile, anything can happen, and we can easily lose our loved family members, or even lose our lives in the blink of an eye. Adding to the pandemic, we need to take care of our body, listening to it and understanding how to align our bodies and the thoughts flowing in our minds.

As I was so happy to see the excitement and the enjoyment of US swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Jamaican Elaine-Thompson-Herah for winning, I also understand that Life brings you different experiences, and reactions to events.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, of Jamaica, wins the women’s 100-meter final at the Olympics, on July 31, 2021, in Tokyo @NBC News

We are different, we are special and we are all unique. Our Power stands in Understanding our feelings, Understanding others and Moving forward Together (secret recipe for success: you, others, Togetherness) , without judgement nor pre-conceived ideas of what is right or what is wrong to do. It is about feelings and we should all respect them.

