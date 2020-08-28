Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

On Purpose

“Whenever you become anxious or stressed, outer purpose has taken over, and you lost sight of your inner purpose. You have forgotten that your state of consciousness is primary, all else secondary.” — ECKHART TOLLE

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Cup, Plant, and laptop in table

What’s the meaning of life?

Why do some people know what they want and have a passion for life while others languish in confusion?

According to the Japanese: everyone has an ikigai — a purpose for living.

A French philosopher might call it raisin d’etre – a reason of being.

Some people have found their ikigai while others are still looking – though I believe they carry it within them.

Our ikigai is hidden deep inside of us and is often found when you sit quietly with yourself and listen keenly in.

Ikigai is the place where your passion, purpose, and profession intersect.

It’s the sweet spot in the middle where:

What you love,
What you’re good at,
What the world needs, and
what you can be paid for — meet.

It’s the reason we get up in the morning.

And according to the residents of Okinawa with the longest living people — finding your ikigai is the key to a happier and longer life.

When you arrive in Okinawa you’ll sense the incredible spark of its residents – who laugh and joke incessantly amid the lush green hills and crystalline waters – besides their healthful diet, green tea and subtropical climate — it is their ikigai that shapes their lives.

This Japanese concept of ikigai roughly translates as the happiness of always being busy.

But the centenarians busyness is different from our Western view of busyness. We often sit busy behind screens rarely acknowledging ourselves or our loved ones.

*The Okinawans are busy cherishing each new day.
*They are busy nurturing friendships.
*They are busy tending to their gardens.
*They are busy wishing every 100 year old a happy birthday.
*They are busy getting enough rest.
*They are busy eating lightly.
*They are busy walking in nature.
*They are busy most importantly with helping one another.

What are you busy with? Is it aligned with ikigai?

As entrepreneurs and leaders how can we align our businesses with purpose, our ikigai?

My ikigai is to empower 1M women to change the world, help them make 1M dollars in revenue and create 1M jobs.

Helping other women entrepreneurs succeed brings meaning and purpose to my life because I know that if there are more women entrepreneurs making decisions, creating products, providing services it would be a vastly different world.

Why?

Because entrepreneurship provides freedom, and helps us grow in ways that stretch and expand us.

When you align your business with your true purpose — it’s a truly different life.

Sit back and watch yourself and the world around you grow.

XO
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Ikigai: The Japanese Art of Finding Purpose in Life

by Bernz JP
Community//

Ikigai – The Secret to a Long & Happy Life!

by Paul Adam Mudd
Well-Being//

Are You Rocking Your Ikigai?

by Viv Thackray

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.