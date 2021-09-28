On leaky buckets and 2020…and 2021…

Many years ago I was introduced to the metaphor of the ‘bucket’ in Tom Rath and Don Clifton’s book How full is your bucket?1 In their metaphor the bucket represented your stores of positive emotions and a dipper represented the impact of interactions with others. Interactions that either took from or added to your bucket.

Think about a bucket as your stores of energy and wellbeing. There are things that fill your bucket – give you energy, make you feel positive and add value to your life. There are also things that drain your bucket – sap your energy and vitality, and leave you feeling depleted. Like 2020 for example. Oh and 2021!

We all have lots of holes in our bucket, that’s a part of the human condition and a particular feature of the current times we live in. But here’s the thing, if your energy and wellbeing reserves are draining faster than they are filling, they will empty and, let me tell you, you can’t pour from an empty bucket.

If you’re bucket is draining quicker than it is filling, it is going to empty

As we near the final months of 2021, I expect that many readers feel as I do – like our buckets are running pretty low. When we’re running on empty or with very low reserves, this dynamic system can’t function adequately. Each challenge or crisis that comes our way in work and life will cause us to be depleted and it will be much harder to recover than if we have some reserves to spare. Ideally, we would have an overflow of reserves or, at the very least, a balance of in-flows and outflows. At the moment, just maintaining our reserves and reducing drains might feel like a more achievable goal.

I would like to issue a wholehearted challenge to you to take action today to restore yourself as best you can. This involves three steps. Step one is to identify your bucket fillers and drainers. Step two is to find ways to stop or stem drains on your energy and wellbeing and Step three is to build the in-flows. There’s a worksheet you can download here to complete a set of reflections and create your own plan of action.

To stop or stem the drain, think about the things that sap your energy and leave you feeling depleted. Which of these can you avoid, reduce or remove and how? Which of these are worsened by the meaning you place on them or how you respond? Could you choose to respond differently and find some relief?

To build your in-flows of energy and wellbeing, think about the things that light you up, make you smile, bring you joy and make you feel energised. Plan to do more of those things in the coming days and weeks.

Most importantly, go gently, be kind to yourself and seek peace, joy and connection in whatever way is possible at this time.

Download your free Bucket Worksheet here: https://www.alisoncoughlan.com/download-bucket-worksheet