On Jumping Ship and Exploring New Paths

Twenty6North Productions is a multidisciplinary artist collective, art agency, and production company based in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The avant garde collective connects clients with undiscovered, global and influential artists from all around the world. The company has worked with several local and international leading developers and brands providing a wide variety of services such as art advisory and consultation, curatorial designed art packages, mural design, artistic marketing, branding, and event production. A leading agent in community efforts, the team strives to connect with local residents through the rich history of South Florida’s art and culture. Their continuous support for the local arts can be seen in several public art installations in the downtown area including the Virginia Shuman Young School Mural Project and the Cirque Du Soleil Mural.

We had the great privilege of talking to Maxence Doytier, owner and creative director of Tenty6North. Here’s his take on changing career paths and choosing to be brave despite the uncertainty!

What is it about your past career or profession you didn’t like and why? Give three main reasons.

Hello, my name is Maxence and I am the proud owner and creative director of Twenty6North. Twenty6North Productions was conceived with the notion that I no longer want to work for the man, and that I want to be the man. Coming to this country as an immigrant, I feel an intrinsic motivation to be the best version of myself and make my parents proud for coming to this country. My humble beginnings as a dishwasher in a dive bar, flash forward 10 years to lead bartender; in addition to club promotor for several years in college – I can honestly say that all my past professions and jobs have led me to a point in my life where I was ready to pave my own path. My ever-burning passion for the arts community was inspired at an early age by my mother Chantal Bandoni, an art teacher for 20 years, and father Pascal Doytier, a well-known art curator in Wynwood who has worked with local and international street artists all throughout my childhood. My desire to follow my parent’s creative footsteps fueled the beginning to Twenty6North Productions. For the last two years, the company has expanded from a one punch event production company to now servicing as a full-time art agency. In addition, our company hired art curator, Julia Kushner that has further elevated Twenty6North’s purpose, direction, and vision to support the artists we represent.

Describe the moment you realized it was time to jump ship and switch career paths. How did you come to this final decision?

The moment to switch paths came when I was working at One Door East / Valentino’s restaurant in Fort Lauderdale FL. I was given the opportunity to create a pop-up art show featuring local South Florida artists. That night, the restaurant had record food and beverage sales. My fire was lit; however, my efforts were credited as beginner’s luck. After several more successfully curated events, I began to acknowledge that my beginner’s luck was a career path I was passionate in pursuing.

What obstacles did you face as you transitioned into your new career?

So many obstacles. But every obstacle was a chance to learn something new. I went to college for Marine Biology and nowtransitioned to becoming an entrepreneur into the business of marketing, event production and art sales. Starting a career path of my own requires understanding personal strengths and weaknesses. Quite adaptable, I am a resourceful individual and google and youtube became my best friends.

The journey of becoming a new business owner was challenging on many fronts. I reached out for business advice from all my external outlets such as Marc Aptakin from MAD Designs, Dean Myerow from Green Point Research, and Jess Varughese from Milestone. All of which are leaders in their circle. Thank you to my parents for instilling the necessary humbleness, perseverance, and passion that have brought me success thus far.

What advice can you give other people who, like you, are thinking about changing their career paths and professions?

Do it. There are several inspirational quotes that always resonate with me, “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you should do today,” – Benjamin Franklin : Realize that If you are passionate about something, then you make time for it and that goes for business, relations, and health.

“You are the sum of all your parts” – Aristotle : – In today’s times, the internet has so much value to a company that’s worth exploring. The point isn’t to create a perfect business model on day 1, but to have a business model with direction and over time work it, tweak it, adjust it as the company grows. There is always progress to be made!

“Copy and paste mentality” : Jess Varughese – This is the catalyst that turns your good idea into a business. If something works, repeat it over and over again. If it doesn’t work, adjust. Remember a master of any profession has done the same task over 1,000 times.

“Pressure makes diamonds” – Sope Agbelusi : Time management, organization skills, and target deadlines are skillsets you learn. You will get better at them over time. Trust in the process.

“It’s not what you do from 9-5 it’s what you do from 5-9” – Gary Vaynerchuck : Remember, be grateful if your day job is supporting your passion at night. Patience, you will make your side hustle your main company one day great.

What do you hope to gain from your new career path?

Ultimately, I love the idea of working worldwide remotely. As long as there is Wifi my business will flourish. That is the dream.

One thing you can’t buy is time. I hope this company will allow me to have more time with the things I truly find irreplaceable; family, traveling, and making memories.

Where do you see yourself in the next 5 years, career-wise?

My company has grown so much already in two years. In 5 years, I can only imagine how expansive the company’s abilities and influence will become.

I envision Twenty6North as one of the largest providers of contemporary art for personal and private collections, boutique and luxury hotels, and residential and commercial developments.

We will own our own physical and online gallery showcasing our local and international artist collective and host over-the-top avant garde events. Continuing our public art pursuit, we will have facilitated over 100 murals, and established public art installations in multiple cities worldwide. Lastly, we will have produced an annual international music and art festival. The sky is the limit.