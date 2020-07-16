Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Stories from the Walmart Community//

Omoniyi’s Energy Level Is at a 10

By making better choices, Texan Omoniyi Adesoji is saving money, losing weight and spending more time with his wife and daughter.

By

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Omoniyi Adesoji, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

My friend Adidelopo told me about the Thrive ZP Challenge, and now I’ve been doing it for almost two months. It’s helped me increase my energy. Before, I used to be tired all the time — I was at a 1 and now I’m at a 10! I’m sleeping better, too. I enjoy cooking and eating with my family. Eating out less has helped me spend more time with my family and save money. I’ve been focused on eating more veggies, healthy salads and smoothies. I also drink a lot of water each day, and have stopped drinking soda completely. I’ve reduced the fat and sugar I’m eating, too.

  • I’ve lost almost 20 pounds since starting Thrive with ZP! 
  • My daily workouts take anywhere between 90 minutes to two hours. 
  • Throughout my journey, I’ve inspired my wife, daughter and two friends to start a challenge.
  • The healthy changes I’ve made have decreased my symptoms of acid reflux. 

The biggest surprise during my journey has been my weight loss. My stomach is flat now. My friends and family have noticed my changes. I tell them about what I have been doing for exercise. I work out every morning. I’ll go walking or jogging and do sit-ups at home. At first, I couldn’t jog for longer than five minutes. Now, I can jog for over 35 minutes, and I can walk for even longer. My wife and I also work out together and spend time outside at the park. Never give up and watch what you eat!

    Omoniyi Adesoji

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Stories from the Walmart Community//

    Georgia’s Victoria Williams: “I feel better about myself, and have noticed improvements in my mood and happiness overall.”

    by Victoria Williams
    Stories from the Walmart Community//

    Georgia’s Deborah Jones: “The Thrive ZP Challenge has made me want to live a better life and make better choices.”

    by Deborah Jones
    Stories from the Walmart Community//

    Texas’s Shareka Sims: “One step at a time, one round at a time. Don’t give up, just keep going.”

    by Shareka Sims

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.