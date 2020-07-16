Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Omoniyi Adesoji, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

My friend Adidelopo told me about the Thrive ZP Challenge, and now I’ve been doing it for almost two months. It’s helped me increase my energy. Before, I used to be tired all the time — I was at a 1 and now I’m at a 10! I’m sleeping better, too. I enjoy cooking and eating with my family. Eating out less has helped me spend more time with my family and save money. I’ve been focused on eating more veggies, healthy salads and smoothies. I also drink a lot of water each day, and have stopped drinking soda completely. I’ve reduced the fat and sugar I’m eating, too.

I’ve lost almost 20 pounds since starting Thrive with ZP!

My daily workouts take anywhere between 90 minutes to two hours.

Throughout my journey, I’ve inspired my wife, daughter and two friends to start a challenge.

The healthy changes I’ve made have decreased my symptoms of acid reflux.

The biggest surprise during my journey has been my weight loss. My stomach is flat now. My friends and family have noticed my changes. I tell them about what I have been doing for exercise. I work out every morning. I’ll go walking or jogging and do sit-ups at home. At first, I couldn’t jog for longer than five minutes. Now, I can jog for over 35 minutes, and I can walk for even longer. My wife and I also work out together and spend time outside at the park. Never give up and watch what you eat!