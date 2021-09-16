Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Omid Mehraban “Don’t be afraid to try new things, you never know what a new experience will reveal or create”

Along with social security, Omid’s marketing strategies and other imperatives too have made sure that his clients gather tremendous presence and visibility over the web that in turn boosts their brands and businesses.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Omid Mehraban
Omid Mehraban

Exuding sheer talent, passion, and brilliance as a social media consultant Meet Omid Mehraban

Without being on social media, you’re majorly missing out on something big. “Reaching the right target audience is very important for growth and success,” says Omid Mehraban, who has grasped the subject well and is known as one of the best social media experts of the present time. He says that with more than a billion active users on social media platforms like Instagram, it has become mandatory to grow an online audience and understand the workings of generating quality leads which result in sales. The task of establishing a strong presence on social media is taken over by experts like Omid who have mastered the art and have successfully catapulted many businesses online presence to towering heights.

To cover up all these factors one needs pro knowledgeable person and expert on social media platforms. Meet one such expert of social media, who works on each vertical efficiently and is a well-known personality within the social media realm for his proficient work – Omid Mehraban who hails from Gilan, Iran. His working skills have amazed massive clients by giving the level of success on the social platform that they can ever think of! He also works on the most important aspect of information security that is a cyber threat, which has increased with the increase in usage of social media. With his profound knowledge and expertise skills, he takes care of his elite list of clientele handling diverse social media accounts and prevents them from hacking. Omid ensures a high level of cyber security which keeps the business security in safe hands.


Along with social security, Omid’s marketing strategies and other imperatives too have made sure that his clients gather tremendous presence and visibility over the web that in turn boosts their brands and businesses. From small to medium to large sectors, he has worked with all of them excellently by enhancing popularity in massive audiences with his promotional skills, growth by his marketing strategies, which results in great success. He has swiftly become one of the most seek and sought-after social media consultants and experts in no time.
For more information, follow Omid Mehraban on Instagram @omidmehraban.

    Matt Notekar

    Matt Notekar is the founder of Media Agency, a Marketing agency that specializes in media placements, personal branding, and marketing strategy. Apart from that, Matt Notekar is the founder of Media Agency, a full-service digital media agency that partners with clients to drive their growth and achieve all their business goals. At Vertabyte, his special focus is on leveraging the power of social media to boost businesses exponentially. A marketing expert Matt has a deep understanding of what it takes for a business to completely crush it on the social media landscape. His expertise in marketing has allowed him to help a number of businesses increase their revenue by tremendous amounts.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Next Gen Presents: Ten Savvy Social Media Marketers

    by Haley Hoffman Smith
    Community//

    “Social Media is a Virtue in Moderation and Vice in Excess” says Digital Marketing Expert Chitransh Jain

    by Siddiqui Subhani
    Balusingh Rajpurohit
    Community//

    Balusingh Rajpurohit shares his views on the significance of social media in today’s time

    by Balusingh Rajpurohit
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.