Omid Kay: “You have to start thinking differently”

You have to start thinking differently. It is the power of how you feel and how bad you want it before anything else. Do I want a good body that makes heads turn? Do I want a healthy lifestyle?

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Omid Kay is a fitness coach, a life coach, and a rising Social Media star based in Los Angeles, California. To date, he has accumulated over 200,000 followers on Instagram and is considered a pioneer in the fitness and wellness industry.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

It all started when I was about five years old. My father encouraged me to wet my feet with some martial arts. He had a black belt in karate, and he encouraged me to start with taekwondo. I grew up competing in this field, and eventually, it became a purpose in my life, “to win.” I competed in many fights. I won several medals until I got my black belt at the age of 10. After this, I needed a new challenge, so I started practicing MMA (mixed martial arts). Switching to a new field was hard because I had to start learning a lot of new things basically, but I loved every second of it! My fitness/bodybuilding journey began when I was 15 years old and took off from there.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

A lot of people do ask me how I got into bodybuilding and fitness, and it’s funny because I wasn’t even planning on lifting weights. I was only 15 years old, and a couple of my friends asked me to sign up at 24-hour fitness to play basketball with them ( I always played ball, and I think I was good at it when I was younger). So when I showed up, I had to sign up with my dad, and then right when I was about to walk into the basketball court, I got dragged into the bench press area. Yes, bench press was my first ever lift I did!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I’ve made a lot of mistakes through my martial arts career and also my fitness career. When I was younger, I started to get a little cocky. My coach was helping to keep my guards up when fighting. Still, i always thought I’m too good and too fast to get kicked in my head. I will never forget in one of the first fights I ever did, and I had to fight against the national youth champion. I got KO in the middle of the fight after he kicked me in my face and dislocated my jaw. Going a bit forward in time when I started lifting weights, I had no coach, and I taught everything to myself. The biggest lesson I’ve learned is to listen to your coach, teacher or parents. The reason being is because they are going to stop you from making the mistakes they have made themselves. This concept not only applies to fitness or martial arts, but all walks of life.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

Everybody looks at fitness and wellness differently, and perhaps a lot of people get into it to make “money.” Still, for me, it is what I truly love and what I truly put my life into with all my heart. Helping others is my priority. I work out and train hard to keep me in a high level of understanding of myself and others that I can help. I have clients that live all over the world, and I have clients I train that live in a closer proximity. Both groups receive the highest quality of results because I genuinely care about them and work with their body like I’m working with my own.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes absolutely. My father, my idol. If it wasn’t him encouraging me and helping me to start my martial arts careers when I was five years old, I am so sure I wouldn’t be the same person I am today. I am so thankful for what he did for me. All I have in this field is his support towards me.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know and integrating it into our lives?

You have to start thinking differently. It is the power of how you feel and how bad you want it before anything else. Do I want a good body that makes heads turn? Do I want a healthy lifestyle? Then I need to live healthy. I think you should simply start with the basics and ask yourself, do I drink enough water daily? Do I consume the proper amount of calories daily? Do I get enough sleep? Do I work out the right amount of times in a week? Find out more about what you do wrong and start fixing it one by one. Begin with the basics, then let’s warm up your mentality and your lifestyle slowly.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

1) Wake up early. Waking up earlier in the morning has so many benefits to your mindset and sets you up for the day.

2) Set long term goals in your life. Setting goals is a great way to have a plan and purpose in life.

3) Exercise and cardio. This is important for the mind, body and soul.

4) Read books. Education is key.

5) Spend quality times with your family, friends, and loved ones. I believe this is key to living a fulfilling life.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

The most important benefit of working out is first mental health, boosting up confidence in yourself and staying healthy mentally.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

The top three workouts that are crucial to me are push-ups, pull-ups, and squats. In my experience, many people begin an exercise regimen but stop because they get too sore afterward. Consistency is key.

What ideas would you recommend to someone who plays sports or does heavy exercise to shorten the recovery time, and to prevent short term or long term injury?

Doing cardio helps a lot for recovery. Also, knowing your macro, high protein diet and supplements can shorten your recovery time big time. If you are lifting Weights, give wait three to five days before lifting again.

There are so many different diets today. Can you share what kind of diet you follow? Which diet do you recommend to most of your clients?

Everybody is different, and they react differently to different diets. I follow a low carb diet to keep my body in shape all the time.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Think and grow rich. It taught me that you are the master of your destiny; you can influence, direct, and control your environment. You can make your life what you wanted to be.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To love support and help each other. I genuinely believe in helping others no matter if it’s in fitness, wellness, or anything else.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“The only failure is not to try” I believe if there’s anything you always wish to do, just do it. Even if you don’t succeed, you learned. Just go after whatever that will make you proud because you tried.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Yes, there are a few people. I admire their work ethic and hard work towards their own goals. @therock @cristiano (Dwayne Johnson & Cristiano Ronaldo)

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Instagram @Omidkayy

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!