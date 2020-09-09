Omer Asaf: “Keep it simple”

Keep it simple. This is very important because fabulous hair is simple hair. It is hair that you do not add much heat to, or too much color. Even if you don’t have perfect hair, you still need to feel fabulous about it. Fabulous can be anything, but it must be how you feel about your hair.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Omer Asaf, a professional makeup artist and hair stylist from Tel Aviv –Israel — 16 Years of professional experience in the Fashion and TV Industry. He began his career working in many fashion shoots and made a name for himself in fashion and beauty-oriented TV commercials. Among his clients are some of the top cosmetics and hair brands in Israel. In 2006, Omer took part in several TV series, designing and supervising characters style and look. 2008 Omer got appointed as a Creative Director for Careline Cosmetics and as Creative Director hair for Natural Formula where he now is developing new products and oversees the brands visibility across all marketing and advertising platforms. ​

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Since I was little, I have always loved hair. I loved playing with hair. And as I got older doing hair became a hobby for me, and I realized that this is what I want to do — I want to do makeup and cut hair as a profession. This has always been my dream.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

My career “tipping point” was around 12 or 13 years into my career. I was on set doing makeup for a commercial campaign for Careline Makeup. (Both Careline and Natural Formula are owned by Sano International, which is Israel’s leading manufacturer of non-food items.) While I was on set, the marketing manager was impressed with my skills and asked if I could give their team some product advice and tips, and I was thrilled because I love these products. So, in providing this advice, they later asked me to serve as the creative director of Natural Formula, as well as a variety of other brands in the Sano International company.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

For Natural Formula, our most effective way we generate business leads and sales is by strongly promoting this product as salon-quality for at-home use. These products are made with the highest quality ingredients, the same you will find in salon products, and we make them accessible to everyone. It’s key to bring the right product to the customers, because customers today know quality, so when you bring them good quality for an affordable price, they know this is coming from a good company.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Teamwork is the key to our success — I only give creative advice and inspiration, but then we have our brand manager and marketing manager, PR team and photographers — so many people working together who really help give these products life.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I was working on a TV show and we had this actor, whose character was a stylish fashion designer, and one of the scenes in the episode we had to glam everyone up, so I gave my assistant mousse for the actor’s hair, but instead of buying grey like I was supposed to I bought orange. So my assistant put the orange mousse on the actor and I looked at them and realized I had really messed up, but I had to remain professional in the situation, and when the producers asked me what had happened, instead of panicking, I told them this was what I meant to do. So, the biggest lesson I learned from this day, is that just like most, I make a lot of mistakes — I didn’t become who I am today overnight, but it’s important to take your time and remain professional is situations like these.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

As I watch hair stylists and makeup artists grow within their careers, my biggest advice is to always be nice. There may be a hundred people around that can do eyeliner better than you, and 500 more that can style hair better than you, but if you bring your perfect personality, and you’re always nice to those around you, people will remember you and they will want to work with you again, and they will love you.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Keep it simple. This is very important because fabulous hair is simple hair. It is hair that you do not add much heat to, or too much color. Even if you don’t have perfect hair, you still need to feel fabulous about it. Fabulous can be anything, but it must be how you feel about your hair. Treat your hair. Untreated hair tends to be very dry, so it’s important to choose the right hair treatments for your hair, and to do it weekly, or even daily depending on the treatment. For example, our Natural Formula Ampoule Intense Hair Kit is a wonderful set of treatments to help nourish dry hair. Daily, women can condition their hair with the Ampoule Intense Conditioner to lock in moisture and nutrients, and weekly treat hair to the Ampoule Intense Hair Mask with restoring oils for moisturized and revitalized hair. This will keep hair fabulous in the long run. Use less heat on your hair — this is what really dries and damages hair, making it the opposite of fabulous. Find your best hair serum. Women should treat their hair the same way they do their skin, and really go beyond just using shampoo and conditioner. Adding a serum or oil to your daily treatment really make your hair fabulous. Use the sun as a highlighter. Especially blondes. Before spending a day in the sun, add a little lemon juice to your hair and this will create a fabulous natural highlight without harsh dyes. The lemon will also help with hair damage.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

To feel beautiful is to first use natural assets to your advantage. Strengthening what you like most about yourself will always make you feel more beautiful. Small changes have such a huge impact on how you feel about yourself. Coloring hair with complementing highlights can make all the difference. Ask your stylist their professional opinion, and after that moment of transformation it’s almost like magic because you can see it in their face, they feel so beautiful. No matter what, beauty comes from inside, not outside. To feel beautiful, just wear your smile!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I would have to choose Kevyn Aucoin. He’s an incredible makeup artist and how he created makeup in the 90s is so iconic. I remember when I bought his book, and it was the first time I saw that makeup could actually be written, this was before internet of course, and I remember I looked at all the books, and all the models and all the makeup and I was in absolute awe and from then on I knew that this it.

How can our readers follow you online?

Natural Formula Instagram: @naturalformulausa

Personal Instagram: @omerasaf