Omehabiba Khan: “It is a detoxification of your blood using small cuts and round cups”

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Omehabiba Khan. Hailing from Chicago, she is better known as Ome by those closest to her–is a rising star in the social media world. Coming from humble roots, Ome quickly established herself as an influencer to be reckoned with, garnering hundreds of thousands of fans within the beauty and cosmetics industries. Soon enough she found herself at the top, being the largest beauty influencer in the Midwest.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

It all started with my love of being in front of the camera and having an interest in editing videos. My social media pages have since grown and I am now the largest beauty influencer in the Midwest. I now live in Hollywood and along with my brother, I am the founder of Digital Door, a successful viral marketing firm that specializes in music promotion and distribution.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father and the losing him were the two biggest motivators in my life, he was my best friend and when he passed away out of the blue I felt as though I lost everything. I went into a deep depression and his words and text messages he left behind were the biggest motivation to get back on my own two feet.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

When I first started, I used to be somewhat cocky that I was able to hack the algorithm and get 4 million-plus views sometimes on my videos. I realized VERY early on that the algorithm doesn’t FAVOR one person and its consistency and quality that actually do the work.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact, perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

It’s going to be hard, and your friends probably won’t understand why you need to be on your phone all the time. To them, it’s just scrolling, but to you, you’re consuming to create, even THAT is work. They might laugh and not understand, don’t worry though there is a community out there that understands you! Just have to find them!

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Have your own voice and be unapologetically authentic. Stop trying to be perfect, let people see the real you.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

To help my body and mind thrive I start each day with deep breathing and submitting myself. I do this with prayer, I believe in the Muslim faith. This has helped me with my anxieties and any pressures I feel physically or mentally because my prayer requires me to get grounded.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I try to read every week or a little a day. And for my heart, I do things I normally wouldn’t. Like going out of my way to hear someone’s story or check in on someone I haven’t spoken to in a while.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I find external beauty to be a reflection of our internal beauty. In the world I’ve created for myself, one cant be beautiful externally if they are rotting internally. I focus so much on being socially aware and forgiving to the people around me. I also have established boundaries for the relationships around me, this helps me focus my energy on ME. This gives me time for the meditation I need, time for skincare routines and working out. Self-reflecting is also very important for my inner and outer beauty.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Oprah, hands down.

She had every odd working against her. She could’ve used it to have excuses, but she didn’t. She used them as reasons to work hard and be better. She’s such an inspiration to me and I would love to meet her **manifesting**

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I can’t say that anything I’ve done is strange because I think each treatment, I’ve done I do a lot of research on. Many don’t know what wet cupping is, so I can definitely discuss that.

It is a detoxification of your blood using small cuts and round cups.

This ends up leaving huge bruises on your back and arm but I feel completely rejuvenated after.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m working on my movement right now and that is bringing people together using my platform. Helping people find love, without the gimmicks. @rishta.live is a living dating show I’ve created to help talk about certain stigmas all while looking for a partner openly.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Again, that would have to be Oprah. Her and I have the same Meyers-Briggs personality type, so I think we’d definitely have a lot to talk about 🙂

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

@ome on TikTok and IG