Omarr & Leona Carter, Javier & Shannan Labrador, Joseph & Marissa Msefya, and Garrett & Chelsea Zimmerman Of CounterCulture Marriages: “The third piece of advice is to treat your prospects like you treat your clients”

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing 4 couples, Omarr and Leona Carter, Javier and Shannan Labrador, Joseph and Marissa Msefya, and Garrett and Chelsea Zimmerman.

Four couples formed CounterCulture Marriages, a movement to shift the marriage mindset, disrupt the cultural norms, foster God-centered relationships, and restore passion into marriages as a solution to the post-pandemic problems.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

As a Relationship Coach, I knew the pandemic would be a tough time for marriages and households, but I didn’t realize just how tough until I read statistics of a rise in divorce rates. I honestly pondered what I could do as a coach. After praying, I was given a God-idea to collaborate with other relationship coaches that were passionate about disrupting the cultural norms as I was. I connected with three other couples and shared my ideas. They were all on board as they also understood how the pandemic was affecting marriages. I did not know these couples before reaching out to them. Our synergy was terrific, and I knew we could disrupt the marriage landscape together because each couple was passionate.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Four couples are coming together: Omarr and Leona Carter, Javier and Shannan Labrador, Joseph and Marissa Msefya, Garrett and Chelsea Zimmerman, to form CounterCulture Marriages. We started a movement to shift the marriage mindset, disrupt the cultural norms, foster God-centered relationships, and restore passion into marriages.

Culture says if it doesn’t work out, divorce your spouse.

CounterCulture Marriages says you need to learn how to communicate with your spouse and reset your marriage by God’s design.

Culture says we’ve grown apart.

CounterCulture Marriages says you’ve lost the original purpose for your marriage.

Culture says we’ve lost the love.

CounterCulture Marriages says you can’t lose something you’ve never had.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember coaching a couple, and they both had female-like first names but were a husband and wife couple. I didn’t know who was who. I had been emailing the clients back and forth and didn’t know how to ask who was who. So, to save me the embarrassment, during one of my coaching assignments for the couple, I asked them to write their name on a piece of paper and write traits about themselves. Then the couple read it out loud to the other spouse. After the activity, I knew who was who. I learned to have paperwork with fill-in-the-blanks, so I know the correct names for each spouse.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

One mentor that often comes to mind is Kirk Franklin. He is a gospel artist that loves God, and it shows in everything that he does, even if he is outnumbered. He exemplifies the love of God in everything that he does. He is the only music artist that I have purchased every single project he’s ever created.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

As a disruptor, there are always positive and negative connotations to the word. When a perspective or a way of thinking is challenged for someone to course-correct their behavior for a better outcome, it is an example of a positive way of disrupting the norm. An example would be for a spouse to reflect how much time they are spending with their friends to reallocate spending more time with their spouse. The result of this behavior change is building more intimacy and marriage.

When a perspective or a way of thinking is pacified for someone to avoid changing their behavior, this results in a negative outcome. For example, if a husband is spending too much time with a co-worker of the opposite sex, that co-worker condones the husband’s behavior resulting in him not doing the right thing for his marriage. This disruptive behavior will result in divorce.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

One of the first pieces of advice I received was before I started my entrepreneurial journey. It was from a manager who was training me to pick up the telephone service department’s speed eventually. He told me, slow is fast. He was teaching me to learn the techniques slow to be accurate. As I gained confidence in the task I was performing; I would naturally get faster and faster.

The second piece of advice I later learned was a quote, but my mentor told me, “How you do anything is how you do everything.” It was pivotal for me because I had to learn how to be a good steward over things. I had to demonstrate the same ability as my capacity increased.

The third piece of advice is to treat your prospects like you treat your clients. A coach shared that people don’t have to wait until prospects become their clients to start serving and helping them; you can start doing it now. This eliminates all the mental and emotional tug-of-war people do to win people over.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Next on the horizon is hosting a virtual marriage conference to build a community around our marriage movement. Isolation robbed us over the last year of the pandemic. It’s time for couples to connect again with other couples. Let’s do double dates again, virtually.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The book that comes to mind is the book my husband and I are currently writing together. So many couples had miscommunications about what the expectations in their marriage were in the pandemic. Our book will help couples with strategies to navigate the misconceptions of sex and communication in marriage to create authentic, long-lasting intimacy in their relationship. Couples live with unmet and un-communicated expectations from their spouse. We share how to reset those expectations in their marriage. If expectations are not reestablished, it will result in the downfall of many marriages, especially after a pandemic.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have a few quotes that I often say because they reign so true in my life.

1) Speak those things that are not as though they were. -Romans

2) Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you’re right. -Ford

These two quotes were foundational in writing my book Because I Said So! I grew up understanding my words had power; therefore, I was intentional that things happened, Because I Said SO!

3) Live life to the fullest and focus on the positive. -Cameron

There are so many things I could focus on that can drain my mentality into a constant state of negativity in the world today. Because of that, I work hard to operate in faith and positivity and fuel my focus in that direction.

4) A culture of honor is celebrating who a person is without stumbling over who they’re not. -Johnson

This quote is pivotal and relates to so many areas of life. In the marriages I get to support, I often remind wives to celebrate their husbands for who they are and not stumble over who they are not.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love this question because I have started that movement in my world. I am shifting the marriage mindset in our society and lowering the divorce rate in America. I would love to collaborate with the non-profit organization called Focus on the Family, which is pivotal in this movement. My team and I are getting the ball rolling, especially since marriages have been affected due to the pandemic.

How can our readers follow you online?

I am excited about the opportunities I am blessed with to help marriages.

Please follow me on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/intimacy_with_her_husband/

You can connect with me at http://www.leonacarter.club/ for all the latest projects and upcoming marriage conferences.

