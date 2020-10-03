Oluwaseyi Olufemi Emmanuel Inspiring Musical Journey

Oluwaseyi Olufemi Emmanuel who is also known as Some4real as an internet name.

Indulging in numerous activities at an early age. The journey of a musical artist gives audiences so much insight into who they are as people.

“My journey began as an adventure“, Emmanuel said.

According to Some4real if you get a name then you will getting fame automatically.

Oluwaseyi Olufemi Emmanuel was born 8th of April, 2001. He is also known as Some4real. He is a musical artist, known for his music. He is also a social media influencer. He was born in the beautiful city called Akute, in Ogun State, Nigeria.

As a young songwriter, he began developing his sound at a moment’s notice.

“I borrow from all the styles that come to me.” – Some4real said.

Oluwaseyi Olufemi Emmanuel released his debut album in 2019 titled “There Is God Like No Other” and gained an instant following.

Oluwaseyi Olufemi Emmanuel had passion for blogging since when he was little. His passion for blogging grew with him as he grew older. He started blogging at the age of 14.

Some4real’s journey is far from over, and fans from all over the world are joining him every step of the way.

He has already released two musical albums, including some songs yet & has done featured with several famous artists.

Basically, Oluwaseyi Olufemi Emmanuel started his career first as a tech blogger, and later went into music industry.

These are the words he said in an interview with me:

“As a child, I have always wanted to be a computer guru. Since little I noticed I have this interest and passion in me to become a computer programmer. Well, during my kindergarten, lol, I wanted to be a doctor so I’d be able to treat the sick ones but as time went on, everything changed.If Google, Facebook or Microsoft calls me, omo I go pack my load ni o. I watch a lot of tutorials on Youtube and it grew my interest more in becoming a computer guru. Well, I love music too. I have always wanted to be a great musician too. What I know is that whatever I find myself doing, I should do it very well. I attended Zion International School as my primary school in Nigeria. My dad was a teacher then to what I can actually remember. And in 2011, I started my secondary education at Excel College in Nigeria too, JSS 1 to SS 3 where I studied sciences. And by 2017, I wrote my WAEC and thanks to God I made my papers. Uhm, I started shooting some videos in my room and I had interest in editing videos. I am not actually a camera person but for the sake of editing, I had to shoot a video by force, LMAO. It wasn’t easy. But at that time, my interest in computer science and music grew stronger. In early June, I had to make a music and shot a video myself. I was using my Samsung S9, and I bought a tripod stand. I shot many takes. I never attended a shooting scene though but I just have interest in it. And the video came out so well.”

His voice has proven to be of great help to the music industry.