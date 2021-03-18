Olufemi Olanipekun of ‘EnsembleLab Limited’: “Embrace the virtual workspace and create a positive working environment for your employees”

Embrace the virtual workspace and create a positive working environment for your employees — As the world is changing rapidly, it is important to grow at this pace. Leverage networks that will help employees share daily updates and live interactions to keep the work culture alive. Maximize video calls via Zoom, Skype, and other mediums as often as you can while working. It is important to get the feedback of your employees to know how best to improve on work.

Olufemi Olanipekun is an innovative technology professional with a wealth of transferable skills acquired in the technology sector and applied across multiple business sectors. His expertise runs across product management, software development, payments, consumer lending, business strategy, blockchain, and more. Olufemi Olanipekun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, and an MBA (In-View) from the Business School Netherlands. Olufemi is the founder of EnsembleLab Limited, a multinational company that provides automation technologies to organizations.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Workova started as a solution I faced as a product manager at Flutterwave, a leading payment company in Africa. While working as a product manager, it was hard to get teams already supporting a product to work on new innovative ideas. I created Workova to enable businesses to set up a team fast so they can leave internal teams to focus on supporting existing customers while a new team can focus on creating new business opportunities via technology innovation.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

We have learnt a lot since we started Workova. One of the take-aways is that our customers want to build technology fast and now. The funniest mistake we made when we started is that we thought only technology companies requires talents for building technology-enabled products. We found out that all businesses can be powered with technology.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am grateful to my Wife and my Family. I also appreciate my Ex-Colleagues; they have been very supportive through this journey.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am a fan of The lean Startup, Business Wars, and How I built this. I love these podcasts because they tell a story of how businesses are built from the ground up and how businesses compete for their target market share.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

The company’s vision is to be a leading technology provider for Enterprise businesses. Our purpose is to ensure that Enterprise businesses can drive growth through digitization

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Yes, we are. We discovered a need for a fintech product that will help Banks lend and collect deposits more efficiently. We already started a private beta for the product, and more than 14,000,000 dollars worth of loans have been disbursed to consumers via the platform by different financial institutions

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation is a cultural change that includes using digital technology to improve how businesses operate and improve the value of work. In a lame man’s term, it is taking a manual process that works and replacing it with technology that makes the process more efficient

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Any company hoping to solve real-life problems, ranging from medical, communication, constructions, and more, can leverage technology as it has a role to play in every business

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

During the Covid 19 pandemic, and with a lockdown in place, it was difficult for businesses to function efficiently as many employees were forced to work from home. This is why we created a product, Workova, to automate their business processes and make it easier for them to operate faster and efficiently. Companies like United Capital PLC and Capricorn Digital Limited could automate their loan processes easier and faster to serve their customers efficiently by leveraging Workova

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Most companies experience a setback while sourcing professional tech talents to handle their technology projects. Others incur additional costs to secure a tech team. Some are not technology savvy enough to identify the right skills needed to execute digital transformation projects. We offer quick automation services and save businesses the time and stress to sort for talents themselves. Companies can post their projects easily on the Workova platform, and our verified tech experts are ready to work on them

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

I will share the process that has worked for my company over the years and I believe will certainly help others in their journey.

Embrace the virtual workspace and create a positive working environment for your employees — As the world is changing rapidly, it is important to grow at this pace. Leverage networks that will help employees share daily updates and live interactions to keep the work culture alive. Maximize video calls via Zoom, Skype, and other mediums as often as you can while working. It is important to get the feedback of your employees to know how best to improve on work. Improve productivity through collaboration by leveraging tools like Google suite, where everyone can work together on a single document — Avoid stories like stories of spammed emails or corrupted files or missing documents, by using tools like Google suite to improve collaboration and encourage your employees to work together on a single task. Instantly notifications are sent to everyone on new changes and work is easy and accessible. Track and improve KPI — As technology improves daily, it becomes easy to track and manage your business. Making SMART goals is not enough; you need to be able to measure its productivity. By utilizing KPI tracking software and tools, you can track, improve the function of your business and accelerate commercial success. You can leverage tools like Salesforce which has an amazing feature that allocate personal dashboards for each employee. Maximize the online space to learn and improve on work — This is one area of digital transformation my team and I are very passionate about. We cultivate a learning culture and ensure everyone has access to the right tools to scale their job. This is why we have built the Workova Academy at workova. co/academy to extend these benefits to other companies looking to re-skill and up-skill their talents. It is very beneficial for companies to invest in their employees and equip them with the right set of skills to help them fit into emerging new roles in the future. Automate your business process to enhance productivity in the workspace — Say goodbye to manual documentation and unnecessary time spent on work that can be easily automated. For instance, nothing feels better than being able to successfully manage your finance with proper documentation and live access to every figure through digital invoicing. With digital transformation, your finance team can automate business processes and meet industry best practices.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

The best and faster way to create a culture of innovation is by empowering your employees. That way, they will provide values in new ways. Choose your approach to innovation metrics wisely, tackle them as individual challenges and create an incentive for being innovative.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Never stop learning. I believe life is a form of continuous innovation on its own. I learn every day from my failures and successes. Every moment is a learning opportunity.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can connect with us via our page at workova.co and on social media via LinkedIn and Instagram

