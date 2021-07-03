Olivier Chateau of Health Union: “You have to believe in your products or services more than others do”

You have to believe in your products or services more than others do. You shouldn’t need other people to convince you that what you’re offering is beneficial, impactful or important. And your belief in your product and service should be palpable throughout everything you do or say and every decision you make for the company.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Olivier Chateau, co-founder and CEO of Health Union.

Olivier Chateau, co-founder and CEO of Health Union, leverages his vision and desire for innovation as a driving force behind Health Union’s online health communities , services and solutions. During his 10 years in pharmaceutical marketing, Olivier gained experience in consumer marketing, insight creation, digital technology and analytics, which he leverages along with extensive commercial knowledge of the healthcare market to develop unique opportunities that connect patients, professionals and industry partners to improve health decisions. Olivier’s passion and enthusiasm for Health Union is contagious, inspiring the team to think bigger, to be creative and to do what hasn’t been done. His favorite saying (written on the wall in Health Union’s office) is “If you believe your dreams are achievable, they are too small. Dream bigger.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was born and grew up in France. My dad worked in the pharmaceutical industry for many years, and that was part of what brought me to the United States to work for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Over a 10-year career spanning multiple commercial roles, I began to realize there had to be a more meaningful way to engage with patients. From what I observed and experienced, there was definitely room to challenge the norms and status quo of relationship marketing as we knew it.

As a result, my co-founder Tim Armand, who was also my boss at GSK, and I founded Health Union in 2010. It started as just the two of us in his basement, and grew into a handful of people who really laid the groundwork for what we’ve been able to accomplish. Today, we have more than 225 full and part-time team members and 34 chronic condition-specific online health communities, with more launching by the end of the year and in the near future.

Importantly, we set out with a clear purpose: to find a better way for people with chronic health challenges to find answers, connect with others and share experiences via the web and social media. We have not only done that but also continue to expand the number of chronic condition-specific communities we serve, as well as approaches and tools to better serve the needs of the people participating in those communities.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

As mentioned earlier, while Health Union co-founder Tim Armand and I were working at GSK, we always felt there was more that could be done to truly have a meaningful impact on the day-to-day lives of people living with chronic health conditions.

For example, as a brand marketer managing diabetes.com, I learned the power of matching a URL name to a condition and, as a result, the instant connection that people living with a condition would have with that brand. However, regardless of how many ideas I had, I was never able — due to regulations and limited resources — to develop the site in a way that truly impacted people with diabetes. That was extremely frustrating.

From this experience, Tim and I saw an unmet need that Health Union has ultimately filled. We created the partner we wished we had when we were working as pharma marketers. We did this by building condition-specific online health communities, driven by relevant daily content and amplified via social media. We wanted to establish relationships with people impacted by these conditions. In doing so, we’ve proven there is a way to create meaningful relationships that bring value to patients, caregivers and our healthcare partners, ultimately making them smarter and more knowledgeable about the condition experience.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

The person in my life who has most inspired me throughout my business journey has been my dad. In addition to introducing me to the pharmaceutical industry, one of his dreams was to start a business, which he never got a chance to do. So it’s been very fulfilling in many ways to be able to do something that I truly believe in and that I know my dad would have loved to do himself.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Health Union is unique in that we built an online health community — something that didn’t exist yet — based on a belief. The belief was that bringing together people with shared experiences in a safe, supportive environment could provide them with the information, connection and support they need and have such an impact on their overall health and well-being.

Before we launched Health Union in 2010, nobody else did what we do. The idea that social media could be leveraged to impact health in such a positive and beneficial way was so early in its evolution. Beforehand, there might have been smaller or one-off forums or Facebook pages that brought people together. But there was never anything as deliberate, moderated, relationship-driven or scalable on the same level as Health Union’s communities. And now there are many companies trying to replicate what we do in some way, shape or form.

Additionally, we established our mission and our values immediately. I like to say we had values before values mattered. But we understood from the beginning who we were, what we wanted to do and what we wanted to stand for. And we knew that filtering every decision through the lens of our mission and our values would always keep us true to ourselves. As a result, we have never changed our function or our approach over time.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

By adhering to our mission to help people with chronic conditions to live better lives, we are trying to bring goodness to the lives of these people who might not have any other place to turn. They might not know anybody else with their condition. They might feel like they are the only person going through exactly what they are going through. Our online health communities show them that there is a safe, supportive environment out there for them to get the information, connection and support they need. Emotional and mental well-being plays an important role in how people are able to manage their chronic conditions. In a doctor’s office, one’s physical health and the idea of treating the symptoms are often prioritized — and for good reason. This is why we think online health communities play such a significant part in bringing goodness to the lives of the millions of people who participate in them each month.

As a leader and an individual, I really do try to live by example. I do believe it is important to treat everybody — especially the people who work at Health Union — how I would like to be treated. When you do what you can to exemplify certain values — like community, inclusion, transparency and excellence — I think it can have a great deal of positive impact on people.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first character trait that I think has been instrumental in my success — and ultimately Health Union’s success — is my passion. I am genuinely passionate about what I do in my life in general. But I am particularly passionate about what we do at Health Union and the potential for our company to find new, innovative ways to help people living with chronic health conditions to live better lives. I think that comes through in everything I do and say, as well as in all of the decisions I’ve made since we started Health Union. And, I like to think that my passion has been infectious for the people who work at Health Union. I want people to be motivated by doing the right thing because it can be truly rewarding.

Second, financial reward has never been my concern or my goal. To me, making money means being able to expand what we do and how we engage with people living with chronic health conditions to provide them with the most impactful experiences for them. It also means being able to give the company back to our team members without whom we would have never achieved success. As a young entrepreneur, you are often faced with opportunities to make money quickly; however, that was never interesting to me and those opportunities never aligned with what we were trying to do as a company.

Third, I had a lot of confidence and conviction very early on in this journey that this idea — to build and maintain condition-specific online health communities amplified by social conversation — and our approach to it could be not only successful and sustainable, but also scalable. I knew there was a whole world of possibility, especially with the first two condition communities we built: Migraine.com and MultipleSclerosis.net. There were clear opportunities to build safe and supportive online environments for people with these conditions, as well as to leverage social media to better engage with patients. Our early successes, including launching our first patient-reported surveys and receiving a high volume of responses, solidified my confidence and conviction. And I haven’t looked back since.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I can honestly say that I’ve never received any subpar advice that I’ve ended up following. I’m a very driven person, and driven by what I think is right. If I receive advice that I don’t believe is right or truly helpful, I won’t follow it.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

One of the most difficult experiences for me when we first set out to start Health Union was convincing other people, especially some of our colleagues in the pharmaceutical industry, that our idea would actually work. At that time, our belief that social media could be used to develop relationships with and among people with chronic conditions went against the status quo within the pharma industry.

Another layer of this is that many entrepreneurs start new companies — as we did — after directly leaving positions at successful companies where they have some level of seniority. So when you’re essentially the new kid on the block, the power dynamic switches.

To overcome these challenges, we realized we had to convince other people — rather than just tell them — that this idea would truly benefit both the people living with these conditions and our healthcare industry partners. Unfortunately, having the resources and the results to be able to convince people doesn’t happen instantaneously. So it was important for us to have patience and truly understand what our partners needed, in order for them to be convinced.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

The simple answer is honestly that I just love what I do. I have fairly unlimited passion and I don’t like to give up. That passion, I think, rubs off on everybody around me. As a result, we have a whole team of dedicated, committed passionate people who, in return, make my drive and my resolve even stronger.

What it comes down to is that, when we created Health Union, we had a clear-cut mission and values that have served as our guiding light for every single decision we’ve ever made. When you boil those things down, what we’re trying to do is help people. When you think about it like that and hire people who also think about it like that and support each other in our combined goal, it’s hard not to have that drive.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

The most important part is to have a support system around you that will stay with you regardless of the highs and lows. For me, that includes a mixture of my family and my friends. It was also helpful for me to have a co-founder who had previous experience in entrepreneurship but who also has skills and perspectives that have been complementary to mine.

I also think it’s important to build relationships with others within your field and industry. Curating a circle of trust of industry individuals can be very beneficial because it can provide you with some honest and often needed feedback. Having access to those people can help you to think about your approaches and decisions from a different perspective, and ultimately help make you stronger and get closer to meeting your goals.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I can really only speak from my own experience as somebody who started a company, along with my co-founder, by bootstrapping. From my experience, I believe in the power and value of bootstrapping because of the level of control you retain over your company’s mission and direction. So if young entrepreneurs have the opportunity, I would 100% suggest bootstrapping.

That being said, making that decision depends on a variety of factors, including your industry, the individual company’s needs and whether your business idea has an extreme need for capital. If the idea is capital-intensive, I’d suggest taking the least amount of venture capital with which you can manage. Doing so allows owners to keep control of the company. In addition to maintaining the company’s direction, mission and values, it can give employees the opportunity to play a more significant role in contributing to the company’s success, as well as being rewarded for it.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

For me, there are three main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones. The first factor is timing. The reality is that there have probably been a lot of companies founded on brilliant ideas that ultimately didn’t work out because they might have entered into the market too early or too late. Taking Health Union as an example, we founded our company and launched our first community, Migraine.com, right at the moment when the idea of healthcare companies leveraging social media for important health conversations became a logical next step in the journey to better engage with patients. We created Health Union at the right time, from both a service and product standpoint. I would never discourage anybody from being a trendsetter, but I highly encourage all potential entrepreneurs to think about whether the timing is right.

Second, successful startups thoroughly understand their clients and their clients’ needs. There have been too many examples of companies that have tried to build a product or service but didn’t necessarily understand their market as well as they should or could have. Entrepreneurs that focus too acutely on monetizing their product or service first, without truly understanding what their potential clients want, often find the approach is neither viable nor sustainable.

Third, it’s important not to deviate from your core principles. I am proud that Health Union’s mission, core principles and overall approach are exactly the same — and, in many ways, strengthened — as when we started 11 years ago. We have always believed that we should prioritize helping people living with chronic health conditions, focusing on providing them with the information, connection and support they seek. We base everything we’ve ever done off of that approach and are now able to do it at greater scale.

To me, entrepreneurs need all three of these components to align to build a strong, sustainable business with healthy growth.

From there, the five things needed to create a highly successful startup are:

You need to have the right people with the right values. We have always prioritized hiring talented people with the right “mindset,” aligned with a dedication to our mission and core values. There are various roles at Health Union that require distinct skills and experiences, but it is always important to have people committed to our approach to helping people living with chronic health conditions. You have to be willing to fail. We tried a few things in the early years of the company that we quickly realized didn’t align perfectly with the needs of the people we serve. These were never huge setbacks, but they proved to us that failures can help us to better understand our audiences and how we can serve them. You need to be patient. Success doesn’t come instantly, and it requires a great deal of patience, along with perseverance and the right people. Often, that patience will yield significant results. Health Union owned and operated just one community, Migraine.com, for three years before we launched our second, MultipleSclerosis.net, in 2013. That helped us to figure out what elements of our online health community model needed to be refined to make them as mutually impactful — and scalable — as possible. Now we maintain more than 30 communities with multiple new ones launching each year. You need to thoroughly understand your audiences and customers. You can’t just create what you think your customers, clients or audiences will need. You have to put in the effort to understand their needs, which often change. For example, a certain offering or product might help your company make money quickly, but it might not align with the needs of your audiences and customers. To this point, it is important to have people and processes in place to help build the relationships and do the work necessary to have a thorough understanding. You have to believe in your products or services more than others do. You shouldn’t need other people to convince you that what you’re offering is beneficial, impactful or important. And your belief in your product and service should be palpable throughout everything you do or say and every decision you make for the company.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

By far, the most common mistake I’ve seen from CEOs and founders at the beginning of their business journey is the rush to make money, sometimes by any means necessary. As a result, despite the best of intentions, they may be forced to deviate from their mission, goals and values. The two best ways to avoid this are to be patient and, although it may seem scary, be willing to fail. If you have a truly impactful idea and understand your audiences and your markets, being patient and being content with the idea of not getting everything right immediately will help to avoid the inclination to rush for money.

Another big mistake is trying to do everything alone or thinking that you are the only person who can truly drive your company to success. You have to trust that others can help bring success to the entire company, which is why it is imperative to hire people based on a mindset that aligns with yours, in addition to necessary skills and experiences.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

It might sound overly simple, but you have to set boundaries. It isn’t easy, especially when you are first starting out, because you feel like every minute and every move you make matters. But it is extremely important because it will impact your approach to work years down the line, as well as how your employees approach their work.

For me, it was important to be able to set aside time for my kids, drive them to school in the morning and be there for dinner. Being regimented about your work-life balance can be incredibly helpful in many ways.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think Health Union already contributes to this idea — at least in terms of how we address the needs of people living with chronic health conditions — but I think we should focus our business and life goals more around emotional well-being than financial security. Financial security is important in our society, but the feeling of being safe and secure from an emotional and mental stand-point is so monumental that it can impact just about every aspect of a person’s life.

We’re already trying to accomplish that vision for people living with chronic conditions because we know that providing people with the information, connection and support they need will go a long way toward helping them live better and healthier lives.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are many people I respect, but I wouldn’t want them to have to sit through a private meal with me.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find out more about Health Union and our role in social health, including our growing portfolio of online health communities, at health-union.com.

