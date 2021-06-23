Olivia Wu: “Capacity for compassion”

Having that awareness now, I still believe in helping someone stand up to those who are deliberately being hurtful to others. I no longer take personal offense or feel hurt, but I accept that I will always feel empathetic toward those who are attacked by hurtful remarks and want to help them.

As a part of our series about How To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person, I had the pleasure of interviewing Olivia Wu.

Olivia Wu is a Marketing Creative Director who helps businesses establish brand presence and connect with their customers on a deeper level through meaningful communications. She has a desire to spread more joy and kindness to the world through her services. Her wellness blog Soulove.us is dedicated toward building a heart-based society.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell our readers a little bit about yourself and what you do professionally?

I am a marketing creative director with 20 years of experience in ad agency and corporate settings building brands, creating visual content, as well as tailoring marketing strategies for high profile global brands. I recently started my own marketing communications business with a desire to help individuals and businesses seeking to connect with their customers on a deeper level.

Thank you for your bravery and strength in being so open with us. I understand how hard this is. Can you help define for our readers what is meant by a Highly Sensitive Person? Does it simply mean that feelings are easily hurt or offended?

There are many definitions out there on what it means to be a Highly Sensitive Person, some from a more neurological perspective, some from a psychological perspective, and others simply referring to people who appear more emotional than others.

Being a Highly Sensitive Person, to me, means my awareness is much more heightened and intensified than most. That means when I experience certain feelings, I feel them more deeply than most, and in most cases more intensely than most. For example, when I receive good news, I always seem to feel 3x the excitement than someone else would, or with sad news, I tend to sink into a deeper sadness than someone else would. I am also more easily affected by my environment because I pick up subtle signs that most people don’t. That can mean feeling what other people feel without them telling me, sometimes even with animals and plants.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have a higher degree of empathy towards others? Is a Highly Sensitive Person offended by hurtful remarks made about other people?

Absolutely! Empathic qualities usually come with being a Highly Sensitive Person. I think whether or not a Highly Sensitive Person is offended by hurtful remarks made about other people depends on that person’s maturity and personal growth journey.

At one point in my life, I was easily affected whenever I saw or heard someone being picked on or bullied as if I was personally being attacked. I realized later it was me connecting with the fear/anger/humiliation of that someone and then reacting from that emotional level.

Having that awareness now, I still believe in helping someone stand up to those who are deliberately being hurtful to others. I no longer take personal offense or feel hurt, but I accept that I will always feel empathetic toward those who are attacked by hurtful remarks and want to help them.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have greater difficulty with certain parts of popular culture, entertainment or news, that depict emotional or physical pain? Can you explain or give a story?

I think that can affect different people in varying degrees depending on their level of sensitivity. Personally, I can feel the effects especially when I see news of conflict, destruction, despair, and suffering. For years, I wasn’t able to turn on the news, anticipating seeing bad news and then not being able to function for the next few days. It is easy for me to connect with those who are suffering just from seeing a visual, feeling what they feel, in a sense, living through their experiences.

I no longer feel that same intensity now, but I still prefer not to watch the news.

Can you please share a story about how your highly sensitive nature created problems at work or socially?

When I was working for a large public company about 10 years ago, I was in charge of launching an e-commerce website featuring over 400 products. The department that came to us for this project was one we had never worked with before. They had a rather unrealistic deadline of completing the design, construction, testing, and launching the website in 3 months.

At the time we felt it wasn’t completely out of the question, so we accepted the project and pursued further discussions. We then found out none of the merchandise was designed or sourced yet, and I remember my heart started to pound and I could sense this project being a complete disaster wasting everyone’s time. I looked around the room and at our VP of Marketing to gauge his reaction, but no one seemed to think this was a problem, and continued to talk about how we were going to move along without changing the deadline. My sense of it being a disaster grew stronger because it was apparent to me that neither stakeholders of the project knew what they were doing. My intuition told me it was going to blow up in our faces at some point. But the excitement of launching this website overshadowed the proper way of planning things.

I brought up my concern in the most logical way possible, communicating that we should hold off on the project until at least the merchandise was sourced, but no one listened. Three months later, we missed our deadline, merchandise was still not sourced, and we had already spent our budget and resources for the project. The deadline was extended for another 3 months, which was still extremely unrealistic.

I voiced my concern again to our Marketing VP advising to hold off, but he didn’t want to listen. He thought I wasn’t being positive or motivated enough and didn’t have a “can-do” attitude. At one point he raised his voice and said, “I’m TELLING you to move forward with it.”

That project ended up taking over a year and a half, with both our teams going way over budget doing and redoing rounds and rounds of designs. There was yelling, crying, lots of overtime, etc. And by the time it was done no one felt like celebrating. We all just wanted it to be over.

When did you suspect that your level of sensitivity was above the societal norm? How did you come to see yourself as “too sensitive”?

I no longer see myself as “too sensitive” at this point. But for years I felt my sensitivity was too much and at times problematic, mostly because I heard it so many times from other people.

I came to the realization I was more sensitive than others in my teens. But truly I think I knew since very early in my childhood, probably as early as 5 years old, from the things that caught my attention and the way adults responded to me. My mom mentioned to me once that around 5 years old I told her I felt my heart beating a little faster and harder and that I was scared.

I’m sure that being Highly Sensitive also gives you certain advantages. Can you tell us a few advantages that Highly Sensitive people have?

There absolutely are advantages! Sadly, not all HSPs and empaths see that and use it to enhance their lives.

Here are a few advantages of being an HSP:

1. Self-awareness

We are good at putting ourselves in others’ shoes and sensing their feelings. That makes us conscious of our words and actions and how they may affect others. That is a good foundation for self-growth and our overall journey to personal success.

2. Intuitive

We can sense what is truly happening around us before anyone else can. We pick up the abstract and invisible and have an ability to detect hidden information. That gives us insights into things that have not yet surfaced.

3. Capacity for compassion

We are compassionate toward others because we feel more deeply and intensely than most. Compassion is one of the most underrated strengths in modern society. While it does not come across as an obvious trait for monetary success, it contributes greatly to anyone’s long-term personal success. It is a required component for love, forgiveness, overcoming setbacks, and sustaining personal and professional relationships.

4. Higher EQ

We are usually good at reading others and are better at relationships, whether personal or professional. Being sensitive to others’ feelings makes us caring and understanding individuals, with a knack for sorting out complicated emotions.

5. Have a rich inner world

We are soulful and in tune with the essence of who we truly are. Our feelings are the driving force of desires, needs, and directions in life so that we don’t simply go through the motions. When we are sensitive to subtle internal signs, we are better at navigating our choices in life.

Can you share a story from your own life where your great sensitivity was actually an advantage?

Most recently, there was an instance where I had to collaborate with a web designer on a project I’d been working on for a client. She started the project, but I was then put in charge to guide it from my expertise as a marketing creative director. We had a phone call scheduled to go over some things for the first time. I had missed her call because my previous meeting ran about 10 minutes late and there wasn’t enough time to give her a heads up.

I saw an angry email in my inbox about my punctuality. When I called her back, I got more attitude about how she thought I was rude for not being on time and not being in front of my computer ready to share screen. I immediately felt attacked, but even though I didn’t know her and was speaking with her for the first time, something told me there was more going on beneath the surface.

I remained calm and waited for her to finish, then asked if my client had given her a heads up about me making changes to the project, saying I hoped she wasn’t completely caught off guard. She immediately responded, “Actually, it all came as a shock! He didn’t communicate what you were going to do and how much you were going to do.” I explained my position and filled in the blanks for her, and she changed her tone right away, even apologizing for her earlier reaction letting me know that she was having a bad day on top of that.

It was a situation that could have gone very differently if I had taken it at surface value and reacted instead of listening to my senses and being empathetic.

There seems to be no harm in being overly empathetic. What’s the line drawn between being empathetic and being Highly Sensitive?

To me, being highly sensitive covers a broader range of senses than just being empathetic. Being highly sensitive usually means being able to detect subtle signs in the environment quickly, sometimes without even knowing what it is at first. Being empathetic is the ability to feel what others are feeling and relate to it on an emotional level. Empathy is only one attribute of a sensitive person.

Social Media can often be casually callous. How does Social Media affect a Highly Sensitive Person? How can a Highly Sensitive Person utilize the benefits of social media without being pulled down by it?

It definitely can be. Social media is a public space so anyone from anywhere can potentially comment on a post if you put yourself out there. When comments or responses are backed by strong emotions, they can be very hurtful. To a Highly Sensitive Person, even a dry or sarcastic comment can feel debilitating at times.

I am discreet when it comes to who I follow and what I post so that I don’t attract any unwanted attention. I also have an understanding that I can’t control what anyone else says or their way of expressing their opinions, nor would I want to. I think setting boundaries and establishing expectations is always a good practice when it comes to social media. It takes some self-control but giving other people permission to express themselves helps me accept what’s currently out there right now.

How would you respond if something you hear or see bothers or affects you, but others comment that you are being petty or that it is minor?

I would, as politely as possible, be clear that it is in fact how I feel about it, but it’s OK if no one else feels the same. I think it is important to own my feelings and understand they’re not there for anyone else to judge or dispute, and it is perfectly OK if others cannot understand them.

What strategies do you use to overcome the perception that others may have of you as overly sensitive without changing your caring and empathetic nature?

I make sure I am consistent in being who I am. This was a bit of a journey for me, as I had wanted to be liked and not seen as “too sensitive” or “weird”, and I certainly didn’t want anyone to feel like they had to tiptoe around my feelings. But at some point, I decided I was going to be unapologetic about who I am with all of my sensitivities. I express my empathetic feelings freely, but I also acknowledge others and let them know it’s OK if they don’t understand where I’m coming from or have a response to my feelings. As time goes by, words of justification are no longer necessary. My consistent way of being puts others at ease so that we can all relax and be ourselves.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a Highly Sensitive Person? Can you explain what you mean?

I think one of the most common myths is that an HSP is emotionally out of control, they cry easily, and are easily hurt. That is actually a generalization, as evolved HSPs can have great control over their emotions while still acknowledging their sensitivities. They can actually become calmer and more level-headed once they understand and master their emotions.

Another “myth” is that HSPs are somewhat delusional and paranoid, that they sense things that aren’t really there. Well, the reality is, subtle signals are all around us, inside and out. We all have a complicated nervous system with neural activities firing off every millisecond. We receive signals from every part of our body as well as other energetic beings in the universe. HSPs just notice these subtle senses more whereas those who are less sensitive may not and need to spend more effort focusing before they can sense it.

As you know, one of the challenges of being a Highly Sensitive Person is the harmful, and dismissive sentiment of “why can’t you just stop being so sensitive?” What do you think needs to be done to make it apparent that it just doesn’t work that way?

Sensitivity is one of the most underrated strengths in modern society. Because of this type of dismissive sentiment, many HSPs and empaths feel unworthy and become depressed, even suicidal.

I think society as a whole needs to stop judging individuals just because we don’t understand others’ inner world. People need to be aware that something as invisible and intangible as senses or feelings can be accurate and powerful. There is a little more awareness now but look how many people we’ve had to lose along the way to bring about that awareness.

We also need to empower HSPs to see their trait as a gift and not as a curse. There is very little guidance offered to HSPs in terms of how to navigate their sensitivity and how to manage and use it to their advantage in everyday life. Speaking from personal experience, I’ve had to figure things out on my own little by little, while feeling fearful if I asked the “wrong person” for guidance, I would be seen as weird or mentally unhealthy. I am glad those days are behind me and I am certainly grateful for my journey, but looking back, I came across very few people growing up who could offer me constructive guidance.

Ok, here is the main question for our discussion. Can you share with us your “5 Things You Need To Know To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person? Please give a story or an example for each.

Absolutely! It can definitely be a challenge sometimes to survive in a world full of numbers and agendas, because feelings and senses are invisible. I’d like to think I’ve developed a bullet-proof system for myself so I can navigate life with confidence that I won’t be torn down and spiral into an emotional abyss. I’m happy to share that with any other HSPs out there.

1. Observe your senses without judgment

This is so important for HSPs (or anyone, really) as it is so easy to tell ourselves, “I have no reason to feel this way” or “stop being so sensitive” when we hear it often from others. We need to stop shaming ourselves for having feelings and emotions, as they are exactly what defines us. It is important to acknowledge any senses that come up and understand they came up for a reason. Why they came up is for us to explore.

I used to resent my sensitivity because people always looked at me like I was crazy whenever I had a strong reaction that didn’t seem to make sense at the time. After a while I was really starting to think I might be crazy and that I needed to find a way to desensitize myself. Eventually I learned that suppressing my sensitivity only made things worse, so I started to take a different approach — allowing my feelings to come to the surface and observe them from a compassionate and objective perspective. Ironically, that is exactly what was needed to calm myself down.

There are many ways to bring feelings to the surface and objectively observe without judgment. One of them is journaling. I allow myself to free write whatever wants to come out, bad grammar, language, and all. LOL. Sometimes when I reread what I wrote days, maybe even months later, I find I made no sense, but I feel very differently than what I felt then, and that is progress. What this does is take messy, unorganized thoughts and feelings out of my head to put them into the present moment so they can be better processed.

Meditation is another practice I use regularly to do that.

2. Practice gratitude

Instead of trying to push away my feelings and senses, I thank them for being there as if I actively chose them.

Over the years, I’ve come to realize that my sensitivity is truly a gift rather than a curse. The older I get the more grateful I am in my ability to notice subtle senses, as well as having heightened intuition. It takes a very connected person to receive and notice subtle signs, and in the grand scheme of universal alignment, there are no coincidences. What used to seem “crazy” to me has now revealed itself to be perfectly sensible. In fact, I see more and more that when I ignore my senses I end up in an unfavorable situation.

Every day now, I thank the universe for sending me guidance in whatever form it may be, whether it’s feelings of contentment, peace, resentment, or hurt. Or perhaps even some tingles down my spine. I see them as small miracles. I find that the more I express my gratitude toward these senses the more I notice them, and the more quickly I understand why I feel them.

3. Trust the senses or messages you pick up

We are all moving through life on our own timeline and each one of us has something different we are perhaps working on. The feelings and senses we have can often be uncomfortable and we don’t necessarily want to face them. But they are definitely there to tell us something, no matter how nonsensical they seem. The part we need to master is to control our reactions until we understand what they mean.

One life story involves a relationship with an ex. He was handsome, romantic, and very committed to the relationship. But there was always an unsettling feeling at the end of every date that something wasn’t right. I ignored those feelings because everyone around me said they made no sense: what else could I possibly ask for in a man? We got engaged quickly, but it was soon revealed that he was controlling, possessive, and disrespectful. It took me over a year just to break up with him because he was unable to accept that I no longer wanted to be with him. I’ve learned since then not to ignore anything my body and heart try to tell me. Even if it makes no sense at the time, I will always make a conscious decision to explore those senses and why they came up.

4. Establish emotional boundaries

This, for me, is probably the most important practice as an HSP. As all HSPs are easily affected by the surrounding environment, there can be a sensory overload at times. Plus, we do encounter some strong personality types out there who are not particularly sensitive to emotions. We need to practice defining emotional (and energy) boundaries so that we are not being pushed and pulled by others’ energy or emotions.

I used to be affected so easily by everyone around me, as I would sense all the invisibles: if someone was resentful, hurt, depressed, or being manipulative to get their way, whether or not it was intentional. It was challenging at times to keep calm and not allow my emotions to take control.

So I made it a mission to acquire tools over the years that would help define and maintain my own emotional space so I could better deal with anything that happened around me. Other than taking breaks from people or situations that overwhelm my peace, here are some of the techniques I use in a nutshell to help me stay centered and feeling myself:

• Recognize when I am triggered or aggravated by something

• Acknowledge my feelings before reacting while giving others permission to feel what they feel

• Identify which emotions are mine and which come from outside of me

• Use a meditation practice for calming and recentering

5. Help others

I have always felt that HSPs and empaths are put on this earth to help spread kindness and heal others. Because we have been through so much internally, we develop a soft spot for those who are going through painful experiences. I highly encourage all HSPs to explore this gift as a career or simply make it a purpose to be there for those who need your help.

It has been highly rewarding for me, even though it wasn’t a part of my career for a long time. The impacts I’ve made in different lives made me realize that even though I’m not monetarily compensated for my empathy or my highly intuitive insights, the emotional rewards I receive from helping others get to a better place are truly fulfilling.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would very much like to inspire a movement to encourage everyone to speak from the heart, rather than from an instilled set of beliefs of what is considered acceptable and what is not. Speaking from the heart, to me, is speaking from a place of authenticity, where everyone truly belongs.

Of course, to get there we have to first stop judging one another. It has been difficult for a lot of people to communicate from their hearts because we live in fear on a daily basis that we might be judged or upset someone and face repercussions if we spoke our truths.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can connect with me at soulove.us or find me on Instagram and Facebook.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.