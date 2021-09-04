Write each day — even if it is terrible. I always knew that I wanted to be an author, but I didn’t take time to actually write. Once I started taking time aside each day to write, I found that writing and storytelling became so much easier, and everything fell into place more naturally.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Olivia Swindler.

Olivia Swindler was raised in Spokane, Washington, and currently resides in Grenoble, France, where she consumes approximately a baguette a day. She serves as the Communications Coordinator for Young Life Europe. Cynthia Starts a Band is her first novel.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

My love of storytelling started when I was very young listening to my grandmother’s stories on her front porch in western Pennsylvania. I realized that I inherited that trait, whether my audience realized it or not while on a seven-hour trip to Montana with my family. My sister snoozed happily as I told her story about a wonderful princess and her prince charming. As I happily yammered on to my sleeping sister, I realized my deep love of telling stories.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I wrote this book while in lockdown in France during the pandemic. We were only allowed to leave our house for one hour a day, and I was living alone at the time. Writing helped keep me sane. Once I realized that I was writing a book, I joked that France had given me a writing retreat!

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

I had no idea where to start. I knew the story that I wanted to write, but I had no idea where to begin. When France went into lockdown in March of 2020, I was talking with someone about the phases of grief and loss and she mentioned that after loss there is a moment of creativity, and she encouraged me not to miss it. I decided that I was going to write every day, even if the words I was writing were not good, just so that when the moment of creativity came, I wouldn’t miss it.

To anyone who is writing to become an author, that is the best advice I have, just write. Even if the words are not perfect or if the story isn’t fully developed. Writing helped me prepare to be ready to write Cynthia Starts a Band.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I tried to write in a voice that was not my own. My sister reads everything I have ever written and she read a short story I wrote and basically told me that I was trying too hard to be someone I wasn’t. It took me a long time to find my own voice, but her advice was invaluable.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just finished writing a second book, but it is too early to say anything about it yet, other than like in Cynthia Starts a Band, one of my goals is to honor women’s voices.

I am also promoting Cynthia! I have worked on this book for so long, it is great to be launching Cynthia into the world.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

The whole idea of the book came to me when I was thinking about embarrassing ways to be proposed. I was listening to a cheesy love song and thought what if someone proposed while singing this song on karaoke. The rest of the story fell together easily from there. As cringe-worthy as the proposal story in the book is, it was really fun to write. I loved thinking through the details of how Art would propose and then how Eleanor would run away.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

You are capable. I wanted to write a story that left readers feeling empowered. No matter what someone is walking through, we have the ability to do hard things.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Write each day — even if it is terrible. I always knew that I wanted to be an author, but I didn’t take time to actually write. Once I started taking time aside each day to write, I found that writing and storytelling became so much easier, and everything fell into place more naturally. It is okay to change your mind. In the first draft of the book, I wrote the entire manuscript in the first person. Midway through I realized that the “before” chapters of the book would be so much more powerful written in the third person. I also allowed myself to go back and change the characteristics or the setting. Holding everything loosely helped me to have the freedom to be creative throughout the entire process. Find a circle of friends to read your work. I would not be the writer I am today if it was not for a group of five friends who agreed to read my very rough first draft. Even though it felt so vulnerable to send them what I had written, their advice was so helpful in creating the story. Don’t get attached to any sentences. I had an amazing editor. She kindly told me at the start of working together that in order for our partnership to really work, I would need to trust her. In the end, all of her changes made the story better. Read. This might seem self-explanatory, but I know that I am a better writer when I am reading. I read across multiple genres and seeing how different authors develop characters and plots has made me the writer that I am today!

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Discipline. It took time for me to develop this skill. I decided in March of 2020 that I was going to write 1,000 words every day. This felt more manageable to me than a time goal. Once I committed to myself to do that, my writing and creative thinking improved dramatically!

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I love Fredrik Backman. He has a way of writing and developing characters that is filled with so much love and empathy. I really admire the way he writes about the human experience.

I really love how Elizabeth Gilbert talks about creativity in Big Magic. It is inspiring to hear how other authors got their start.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to create a comfortable and welcoming space for people to connect initially about what is going on in their lives. One of the reasons why I love writing is because it gives people a space to share their stories and experiences. I would love to create a movement where people can connect and share.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Instagram at @oliviaswindler

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!