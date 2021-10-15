Oliver Osmore of Maintracts Services: “Blurring the lines between work and pleasure is a mistake that is easy to make within a family business”

Blurring the lines between work and pleasure is a mistake that is easy to make within a family business. We are lucky that dad and I get on very well and our personalities are compatible. However, if the family members involved in a business all share a hot-headed and reactive personality for example, I can imagine that it would be a mistake to have them working in closely connected roles within the company.

As a part of our series about 5 Things You Need To Run A Highly Successful Family Business, I had the pleasure of interviewing Oliver Osmore, Managing Director of Maintracts Services.

Since his father founded their business nearly fifty years ago, Oliver has helped diversify, grow, and develop their company in line with the changing demands of the heating and plumbing industry. When Maintracts Services began back in 1974, the plumbing world was a completely different landscape where external toilets and tin baths hanging in the garden were not an unusual sight. Nowadays, it’s common for people to have multiple bathrooms in their home, and when you combine this with the advances in technology, plumbing has become progressively more complicated overtime and the demand for specialist plumbing and heating contractors with greater in-depth knowledge has steadily increased. Oliver shares with us his dealbreakers for running a thriving family business.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up there was always a lot of heating and hot water chat around the dinner table, particularly when dad’s company started to take off, but it certainly was never a foregone conclusion that I would one day join the business. Initially, after completing my A ‘levels, I enrolled at university to study Computer Science (probably a result of playing too many computer games during my adolescence!). It soon became apparent that sitting at a desk for hours on end code crunching and disassembling computers, just wasn’t going to be what I had envisaged during my Mario Kart youth! I persevered for a couple of years but didn’t complete the course. I returned home a little lost and got by doing jobs here and there for friends and acquaintances. After a while, my parents encouraged me to embark on something more permanent and advised me to start saving some money rather than just spending it all the time! I still wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, so as a bit of a stop gap, I started going to work with dad.

I ended up really enjoying it and eventually embarked on a proper apprenticeship with the company and completed my NVQ, as well as all the necessary gas and hot water cylinder qualifications I needed to eventually become a fully qualified Plumbing and Heating Engineer. I spent around eight years either in the office getting involved with the accounts and admin or going out with the other engineers to jobs and gaining experience on all the different aspects involved in our line of work. This gave me a thorough overview of every element of the company as well as a detailed understanding of the processes that the engineers follow when going out and meeting customers. It was important for me to gain as much knowledge as possible on the customer facing aspects as well as the office side of things.

Can you tell us a bit about your family business and your role in it?

Fifty years ago, the plumbing world operated very differently with masses of multi-companies rather than larger, specialist firms. Dads original company plan was to serve domestic households, but at that time, plumbing work tended to be carried out by the local builder rather than by a specialist organisation, forcing dad to head down the commercial contractor path. It wasn’t until Margaret Thatcher came into power and gave greater opportunities for people to become self-employed and begin companies, that things started to change. By the time the early 90s came around, many larger companies entered into receivership which enabled us to finally return to our domestic roots — where we have remained happily ever since.

Gone are the days of external toilets and tin baths, nowadays it’s commonplace to find three or four bathrooms within a property. On top of that, the advancements in technology have seen plumbing become a progressively complicated niche, particularly since I joined the business in 2001. The result? The demand for specialist plumbing and heating contractors with more in-depth knowledge has steadily grown.

Over the years, I’ve taken on more responsibility, going from helping in the office doing a bit of accounts work and helping the guys out on site, to overseeing the general day-to-day operation of the business. I’m the first port of call when there are any major problems, customer queries, or quotations that need to be issued. My role has primarily evolved into ensuring that things are being done in the way that we want them to be done — to a high standard that is consistently maintained. Ultimately, I’m here to ensure our customers are happy, our engineers are happy, and we are working to optimum efficiency.

As I’m taking on more responsibility, dad is beginning to step back a little. He is one of those people who if stuck at home full time, he would be bored, regardless of how much gardening my mum gets him to do! He would miss the social aspect of the job too much if he was to stop completely.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

Before I start this story, it’s important to explain that the word plumbing comes from the Latin word plumbum which means “lead” (hence why the symbol for lead on the periodic table of elements is “Pb”!). Lead was the main material used for the early plumbing systems and therefore, years ago, a plumber’s job was not just tending to the plumbing pipework, but it was getting involved in all of the leadwork on a building such as, the leadwork around the chimney stacks that prevented water entering via is root.

About 40 years ago, we were consulted by an architect to carry out the ornate lead weathering (a very ornate and decorative lead dressing that often displayed underneath the windows of older properties) and facade work to a run-down property (owned by one of London’s largest property owners, The Crown Estate) for the Sultan of Brunei. It was a massive job and together with all the other contractors we brought the property up to the very high standards expected — complete with new cars in the garage, landscaped gardens, and a lake!

On the day of the grand opening the Sultan attended on a red carpet and proceeded to congratulate the architects and the wider team on the projects. However, whilst walking round the property and its gardens he suddenly announced that the property was too small and decided his best option was to commission the architect to keep the front of the building as it was but design and build a completely new building behind what was twice the size of the one just completed!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

UK readers will undoubtedly remember the very cold winter of 2018, a result of easterly winds from the near continent. The severe spell of cold and snow was aptly nicknamed The Beast from the East. Boilers were breaking down all over London and we were struggling to keep up with demand. Our engineers were putting in long days to ensure we were serving as many people as possible which soon began to take its toll! On one particular day, one of our engineers was directed to a property amid a big residential block near the Elephant and Castle district in London where he duly knocked on the front door and was welcomed in by the proprietor. He explained that he was there to fix the boiler and went on his way carrying out the repair, and the customer was very happy with the completed work. However, while our engineer was writing out the customer’s invoice, it became apparent that he was in the wrong flat!

It came to light that a boiler on the first floor (our actual customer) had also broken down! The lesson we learned? Always check the flat/house number and the customer’s name before commencing work!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We pride ourselves on the fact that we can provide the personal service of a smaller family run company, but have the workforce associated with a slightly larger company. It enables us to be highly responsive and follow up with any issues quickly. For example, if an issue occurs following one of our engineer visits, we will likely be able to send another engineer (if necessary) the same day to follow up. An independent engineer probably wouldn’t be able to offer that quick response if he/she is working solo.

On top of that, when customers phone into the office it will be myself or another experienced and technically qualified engineer that they will be speaking to, rather than a receptionist. It means that we are able to start diagnosing or advising a customer right away. If a customer rings us stating that they need a plumber because they have a leak, we will likely be able to diagnose whether the leak is the result of a blocked pipe (in which case they will need a drain engineer) or the result of another issue. We can ask the right questions and try and guide customers in the right direction from the off, saving a ton of time and speedy reassurance to the person on the end of the phone. This definitely sets our service apart from our competitors and offers a valued service to customers.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are currently in the process of implementing a new job management software system within our company. It boasts in-built GPS tracking which will be a game changer in how our engineers are sent to jobs. It will ultimately allow us to be even more responsive to customers and how we allocate time and tasks to our engineers.

Plus, since Covid, we are progressively using video consultation more to issue quotations and to diagnose and help customers over the phone. In fact, a lot of the advice we give is in that initial phone call with customers which isn’t even billed for! If we are not able to attend a property quickly and the problem seems relatively simple, we will often talk through things over the phone and try and advise and guide a customer to get their boiler up and running or their hot water flowing. Video conferencing and the ability for more people to send photos to us over their phones has been a huge benefit in diagnosing and resolving basic queries quicker.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My dad has played a pivotal role in the ongoing success of our company and in shaping the person I am today. He is a very patient, helpful and informative father, and I’m grateful for the opportunity he has afforded me in being so involved and successful in the business. He’s fantastic at explaining things and I learned a lot from him before I went off to college, while I was in college and even since then. I’ll often ask his opinion on something even if I’m relatively confident in the answer — knowing that I can always turn to him is a great comfort and has enabled me to develop the confidence needed for my current role within the company.

I’m not alone either! Many of our engineers will turn to dad if they come across an unusual technical problem too. They know that he will always try and help and advise them. Dad always gives us his time, even if he’s on holiday. He’s always on the end of the phone to listen with an open and approachable ear and this applies to both my life at work and at home. He even works every other weekend to afford me the opportunity to enjoy regular quality time with my young family.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The business centre that our offices are based in houses a social youth enterprise called Tooting Works, which we are very supportive of. The enterprise aims to fund the charity Business Launchpad while supporting local entrepreneurs and organisations to thrive. We have delivered a few talks to the young people involved with the network and regularly support the charity events and make regular donations. As local business owners, we understand how difficult and lonely running a business can be at times particularly when challenges arise, and it is nice to be able to give something back to the local community. Having a supportive network of local people around you when you are starting out can really make a difference as well as bring those within your neighbourhood together.

Ok thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main parts of our interview. How do you define a family business? How is a family business different from a regular business?

A family business to me would be defined as a business run with passion. When it is your own livelihood at stake there tends to be more people dedicated to the running of the business. Regardless of how much you enjoy and care about your role within a ‘regular’ business, with a family-run operation you can earn the benefits reaped not just to yourself, but to your whole family.

In your opinion or experience, what are the unique advantages that family owned businesses have?

You decide the where, when, and how of the business! I’m not just talking about practicalities; I’m also referring to the ethos and values that the company and its employees embrace. For us, it’s not just about carrying out a service in return for a reward, it’s about helping people and embedding our business within the entire local community.

What are the unique drawbacks or blindspots that family owned businesses have?

I would say one of the drawbacks is that you are always on call, even when you’re not supposed to be. This can be impactful on dad and me, as well as our wives and children. Balancing the family interest with the business interest can take its toll at times and it can be difficult to separate the two when running a busy, thriving business.

What are some of the common mistakes you have seen family businesses make? What would you recommend to avoid those errors?

Blurring the lines between work and pleasure is a mistake that is easy to make within a family business. We are lucky that dad and I get on very well and our personalities are compatible. However, if the family members involved in a business all share a hot-headed and reactive personality for example, I can imagine that it would be a mistake to have them working in closely connected roles within the company.

Boundaries can be difficult to set because I don’t want to be one of those people that say, “I’m off today don’t bother me”! Ultimately, the problem doesn’t go away. Whether I’m on holiday or out with my family, if something needs to be dealt and it means taking five minutes out to deal with it there and then, I’d rather do that and avoid the problem escalating and potentially spilling over to the next day or Monday morning, or whenever it is I am back in the office. If by leaving it, the task is going to consume two hours of my time or half a day rather than five minutes, I’d rather just do it. I’m lucky that my family recognises this and supports it — if this wasn’t the case, it would trickier. Everyone has to be on board. I try and plan for when I’m away and do as much in advance as possible or delegate tasks where I can to ensure that there won’t be any big problems in my absence.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders of family businesses to help their employees to thrive?

Understand each other’s roles within the business and recognise that people work in different ways — try to embrace that rather than change it. Provided you reach the same end result, and you’re not wasting too much time or being inefficient, then it’s ok.

Communication is also vital within any business, not just a family run one. If you can’t communicate with each other properly then things fall down.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean with a story or example?

The way people demonstrate leadership is different. For me, I try and lead by example and I’m relaxed about letting people manage their own tasks in their own way. I don’t implement huge amounts of processes that could potentially hinder someone’s ability to carry out tasks efficiently.

I encourage the team, especially the engineers out on site, to approach each situation with a unique perspective. It isn’t always appropriate to apply the same approach to every problem, particularly when working with members of the public. I think if you can encourage your team to adopt that philosophy it really helps. So many people take a linear approach to situations simply on the premise that its what they did last time, so they’ll rinse and repeat the tactic every time.

Here is our main question. What are the “5 Things You Need To Run A Highly Successful Family Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

Communication. As I mentioned earlier, effective communication is vital for a business to succeed, and it needs to take place in all directions of the company. Whether it be communicating internally between hierarchies, externally to customers and suppliers, or laterally among employees within the workplace. Sharing knowledge will help engage and retain employees and customers alike and aids interdepartmental communications to help build a better company culture and workplace environment. Adaptability. Not only is it important to adapt your approach when dealing with different projects, customers and situations, but it is also important to show adaptability when considering the needs and direction of the company. In recent months, Covid has needed many businesses to adapt and diversify in order to survive, but it is also needed when you want to thrive. Approachability. Being approachable and open is a trait that dad and I both value. We always want our employees to feel like they can come to us and be honest and open with their challenges and achievements. All problems can be dealt with as long as we know about them, and all achievements should be recognized no matter how big or small. The same applies to customers; if they know they can ring us and receive a quality, valued service then we know they will come to us again in the future. Transparency. Being honest and open about where the business is at and where it is headed can prove really beneficial for staff morale and for creating a ‘family’ company culture. We try to share as many business details with our team as we can in terms of what the business is up to, what our long and short-term goals are, as well as any changes that might be in the pipeline. For us, considering the size of our business and our staff numbers, it is very difficult not to involve everyone in what’s going on because it’s completely necessary for everyone to be involved in order to achieve what it is we are trying to achieve. Implementing our new job management software system is the perfect example of this! Passion. If you don’t have a passion for either what you do, or why you’re doing it, then you will likely struggle to make your business thrive. It’s one think ticking along a business but to really be successful you need to put in the blood, sweat and tears. If you’re not passionate or driven enough, you’ll find it hard compete with other businesses in your niche that are.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of Giants”. Isaac Newton

Using the understanding gained by my dad both personally and professionally, has been pivotal to my personal progression and the success of our company. The lessons I learned from him from a young age coupled with his ongoing support, has enabled me to progress quickly, and with confidence and integrity.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

It would have to be Sir David Attenborough. I think he is an amazing person and I have so much admiration for everything he has done and everything he is still doing at the age of 95. If I could go back to my school days, ecology would be a path I’d pursue in some shape or form. If I’d known then what I know now about where our planet is headed, I think we would all be much more dedicated to turning things around.

My oldest son is really into wildlife, and I’d love for him to get involved with that in the future; it’s such a valuable field to explore and contribute too regardless of income and prospects.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Greater education within the expanse of sustainability. I would love it if society could break away from spending so much time, energy and passion gazing into their phones and scrolling on social media and instead, put their time to a much worthier cause. The more knowledge and education we receive around the subject of sustainability, the greater chance we’ll have to make a difference before it is too late. Sir David Attenborough is a great example of how educating people can be done without them realizing they’re being taught. We need to stay on this path until it becomes second nature in every single household, workplace, and organization.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

