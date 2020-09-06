Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Old Lives

Do we cherrish old people enough?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Old lives matter Gundolf Meyer-Hentschel
Image by darwin.wins https://www.flickr.com/photos/darwinwins/ https://flic.kr/p/6gTM7g

Do we cherrish old people enough?

Needless to say that the numbers of old people are rising around the world. What does that mean to us, to me personally? I am convinced that the way, a society thinks about their old ones says more about their status of development than gross income.

Do we – on a daily basis – realize the great importance of old people for our societies? Are we thankful for their lives? Do we treat them with the respect they deserve? Or do we think about the costs that old people mean for the health system? Do we look down on them because the are no more productive, got slow and fragile?

Did we forget?

Countless things and amenities that we enjoy every day are the result of the ideas and achievements of people who are old and very old today. People whose former energy and creative power we can often only guess at.

People who can no longer make active contributions to the lives of others and yet still give us gifts every day: with the courage to face life, with an undaunted good mood, with a grateful smile, with a hug, with life wisdom, with their serenity and contentment.

Again: How a society looks at and treats its old people certainly says more about this society than the number of cars, economic performance or fast trains and similar signs of a modern industrial society.

The taxi driver from Pakistan

Are we doing enough for our old people? I asked myself this question when I recently spoke to a taxi driver who came to Germany from Pakistan twenty years ago. I met him on a cold misty morning when he drove me to my office at the university.

He asked me for my profession, and I told him that I am doing research about aging and old people. He took it for a keyword and responded that he drives a lot of old people in the mornings: to the doctor, to shopping, to the bank.

He added: „Many of these old people are sad because they are lonely. Although they have children, who could care for them, but don’t.

By this information I got keen and asked him:

“And what about your parents since you went to Germany?” – “They are well looked after in Pakistan by two sisters and a brother’s family.

I insisted: And how do you care for your old parents? –

„I send every month from the money I earn driving a taxi.”

I was impressed, but he had not finished yet. He added:

“And I myself call mum every day. – Three or four times. She always has lots to tell.”

… and me?

I have also called my mother regularly in the last 20 years of her life: but only once a week, on Sunday. And now I’ve found out from a Pakistani taxi driver how pathetic that actually was …

My helpless spontaneous reaction was a pointlessly large tip. But my mother does not get any more of that …

Gundolf Meyer-Hentschel

Gundolf Meyer-Hentschel, Behavioral researcher and management consultant at Meyer-Hentschel Institute

Gundolf Meyer-Hentschel is a behavioral researcher and management consultant with more than 30 years of expertise in marketing to older adult consumers. Bearing a laudable reputation as the father of age-related demographic marketing in Europe, he has been researching and consulting on the consumer needs of senior citizens since the early 1980s. A graduate of Saarland University, Dr. Meyer-Hentschel holds a Master of Business Administration, and completed a Doctor of Philosophy in economics in 1983.

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Welcome to the Intergenerational Warfare Games

by Kelli Wingo
Community//

38 and Travelling

by Aislinn O'Neill
Wisdom//

Why Talking About Death Is the Key to the Longevity Revolution

by Ellen Goodman

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.