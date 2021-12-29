Oh Yeah Of Oh Yeah Beats On How We Need To Redefine Success

To redefine success is to allow full transparency, study objectives, plan carefully, execute the plans, and evaluate the entire path of direction.

Have you ever noticed how often we equate success with more? Whether that’s more products, more profits, more activities or more accomplishments, we buy into the belief that we have to do more to have more to be more. And that will sum up to success. And then along comes The Great Resignation. Where employees are signaling that the “more” that’s being offered — even more pay, more perks, and more PTO — isn’t summing up to success for them. We visited with leaders who are redefining what success means now. Their answers might surprise you.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Oh Yeah.

Oh Yeah is a multi-talented music producer who specializes in uplifting communities with inspirational music in multiple genres. His focus is to make the clients feel success through music. Recently, he has been creating a new wave of making inspiring custom theme songs.

Thank you for making time to visit with us about the topic of our time. Our readers would like to get to know you a bit better. Can you please tell us about one or two life experiences that most shaped who you are today?

Great to be here with you. One life experience that helped shape me into who I am today is when I first witnessed first hand bullying. I have disclosed that I grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado in a multi-racial community. Bullies were definitely a thing even then. There were many social sects that caused small division but this was very apparent to me in any environment. I connect with everyone. I remember a recess at French Elementary School when a kid some may call a “nerd”,Brandon, was being picked on by another kid. I saw Brandon being taunted and pushed while many others just stood around and watched. I could not do the same. I remember feeling rage and just interjected myself because I don’t believe in bullying. I started yelling at the bully and telling him to pick on me instead. I didn’t give him a chance. I was known for fighting often and my mother can attest and I’m sure also even remember friendships with school faculty because of me. I fought the bully until a girl stepped in to stop me and tell me that the bully was not worth any more consequences. She was right but I wanted him to know that the kid being picked on is “off limits” including anyone like him. I realized that I was designed to speak out and step up for anyone who needs it. There were definitely more fights but many started due to bullying and my parents (mainly my father) instructed me to speak up and stand against things / people that are wrong. To this day, I continue to prevent and address bullying in an appropriate approach for society. I ask myself how so many of us in society can just sit back and watch instead of stepping in. The change starts with each one of us.

We all have myths and misconceptions about success. What are some myths or misconceptions that you used to believe?

I used to believe that success was only measured by what you could get instead of where you can go and who you can be. So often in my immature years, I thought that I was only successful if I could beat a video game to the very end, be the fastest runner, get the crush that I always had in mind, be popular everywhere that I go, know songs word-for-word, etc. The list was so long but with everything I set goals (big and small). I had my eyes set on the ultimate goals but often overlooked the small milestones that got me to the bigger goals. Many of us do this today, ignoring the amazing transformations that we thought were impossible to go through or the impact we make in attempt. We only display our ignorance when we think we aren’t successful, aiming at the big picture. Success is wonderfully seen in more than we think of. What I learned later in life is that trying to speak multiple languages molded me to be able to communicate and connect with more people as an ambassador will. I observed with video games that I obtained skills to memorize sequences in buttons and patterns that helped me get closer to the win. Working on memorizing songs helped me to become a great lyricist myself and also understand how to breathe when reciting and performing songs. It is a huge misconception and perception of success for many that if we don’t achieve the goal in mind that we are not successful in other fields. I can never think like this again.

How has your definition of success changed?

My definition of success changed from getting to the ultimate goal, to working towards the ultimate goal. I feel that it is small but a world of difference in defining success. I see so many individuals successful that may not be aware of their own success. If we begin to move from a stop, similar to a car on a decline, the momentum is major. Change doesn’t happen from a thought but instead from actions. As long as we are moving, we are successful.

The pandemic, in many ways, was a time of collective self-reflection. What changes do you believe we need to make as a society to access success post pandemic?

I know that what needs to take place with society for success (post pandemic) is the act of building each other up. I really don’t believe that many realize the domino effect of positivity through encouragement. It is all energy and from a scientific aspect, we are all atoms and molecules. We attract and repel particular energy that is around us. If there is more positivity, so much more growth can take place overall. On reality television and even on social media to platforms like YouTube, people constantly tear each other down and the negativity is only pulling down their own morality. Positivity is what can truly change the outcome of how the world may one day implode. I realize the energy in people and choose to allow them to be near me or not. I can still uplift many with distance. You can still love family and friends from afar. Having this insight has definitely made me more successful in relationships created alone. I am friends with great celebrities and public figures that also inspire. If we get more people on board to uplift, encourage, and empower others the ten-fold will be amazing and on an exponential scale.

What do you see as the unexpected positives in the pandemic? We would love to hear a few of your stories or examples.

The unexpected positives I have seen in the pandemic have been just how people are connecting with each other. The pandemic with quarantines, have exposed how many indeed have the human desire to connect and be present around each other. I have seen it in myself more also. The humanitarian in me often asks people I haven’t spoken to how they are doing and if I can help in any way. I went to a 7–11 a few weeks back and occasionally there will be someone outside to ask for something. I asked one person what they needed. The reply was “Are you serious?”. I said yes, what can I get you because I do care. I care for people because we are our own solution. Only something small was asked but it may have meant the world to the person or not. I will do anything in my will to display human decency to the world. That is my contribution. I have also had someone pay it forward in a drive-thru just for letting them pass in front of me. They paid for my order so I did the same for the person behind me. Once again, positivity has a beautiful return. It may be more apparent that many are suffering and going through life surprises and can use a helping hand. I am seeing more individuals step in to be that support. I love it.

We’re all looking for answers about how to be successful now. Could you please share “5 Ways To Redefine Success Now?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

5 ways to redefine success is to allow full transparency, study objectives, plan carefully, execute the plans, and evaluate the entire path of direction. One example will be specific. I produce music for content creators and many have specific needs of how I should deliver the music. I let my clients know that I am here to cater to them in how they want the music created. They give me the backstory of what kind of music they need and include the instruments, mood, tempo, etcetera. I focus on the specifics and figure how to incorporate every factor noted. I finish producing the music such as an introduction song with a preferred length and deliver that product. Often I overthink and criticize myself (as we are all our worst critics) and think that I could have done one part better. The clients, though, are overly satisfied. I will more than likely find something that can be done better in the future but the success in the satisfaction of my clients and understanding their mission is closer to obtaining, having the perfect music they desire. I did the best part by sticking to the high priority factors and requirements of each clients’ requests. This is exactly how I have been conducting the best practice of business in music production. Instead of thinking about my feelings towards the compositions, I focus on the client’s feelings regarding it. If they want something changed, it will be done. Most times they are perfect and finalized. My success looks like this daily. I could not be happier.

How would our lives improve if we changed our definition of success?

Life will be improved with a new definition of success by many realizing that success is not about a big picture but rather about the small pieces that make up the big picture and all of its beautiful imperfections. With more feeling successful, we will want more to share the similar feeling and state of mind in their works. More value will be added to smaller things in life to improve overall gratitude. The empowerment of communities will be amazing and impact the world as we know.

What’s the biggest obstacle that stands in the way of our redefined success? And what advice would you offer about overcoming those obstacles?

The biggest obstacle in the way of redefining success is ourselves. Ego and Pride (perhaps one and the same) create an unrealistic world of differences that is often negative to anything that doesn’t involve or include the person. For someone with ego and pride, others can be seen as the walls and hurtles in the way of being successful. Having to reroute due to an accident on the road can be seen as just another reason why you were late getting home, but ignoring the fact that you made it home safely to your loved ones. I think that it is okay to think of yourself but to a certain extent that everything else is not negated. Pride often leads to self-destruction because many do not apply limits to the greed of taking care of “self”. There is also the other end of the spectrum that “self” is not considered at all. The destruction is similar as nothing really gets accomplished on one’s personal goal list. There can not be success if there is not a “me” nor will success be sustained with too much “me”. I advise everyone to find a great balance of “self” and everything else to have and keep success. “We” are the only thing stopping us.

Where do you go to look for inspiration and information about how to redefine success?

I look at my entire family to redefine success. I gather up the information of dedication and observe the limitation of creating room for excuses. Those in my close circle are all applying themselves in everything and I am doing the same. With that in mind, it is no wonder why we constantly push and motivate each other as a reminder that we are all successful and can continue to go further. I am sure that had they all remained complacent with having no momentum that my success would be similarly insufficient. It is often a well-known saying that reminds us “We are as strong as our weakest link”, or “We are the company that we keep”. Both relate to the aspect of success and help me to focus on every small factor that can make us all successful. In a non-competitive mindset, I can reflect on those around me that may not be as driven and see a difference with our perspectives. I look for the differences, similarities, and what creates a balance. This is the information that I use to redefine success.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He, she or they might just see this if we tag them.

Today I can say that I would be honored as ecstatic to sit down with Damon Dash. He has been making amazing power moves in business and family that I can just admire being in great presence of. His book was great and I attribute some of my success to the knowledge I picked up in it. I can always learn, even in music so I would love to talk about that. Nonetheless, he is a great public figure to chat with.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am producing music for many artists and content creators. It should not be hard to find me simply looking for “Oh Yeah Beats” across all platforms.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.

I am very grateful for the opportunity and your time! I look forward to more success for us all!