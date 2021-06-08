Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ofra Haza: Quick Note Poetry

Poetic Reflections Of OFRA HAZA'S Performance Of "Deliver Us," From The Film, The Prince Of Egypt!

Freedom rings, in the ancient pasttimes! Whispers of forebearers, who moved, past time! The distance between then, and now, stands still. Yer, the very name of freedom speaks, to heal! Long hours, the strife, oppression in foreign lands. Freedom rings out into the Heavens, from our toil, in sands!

Pharoah’s gaze is upon us, a continuous glare. Yet, the Most High surrounds us, with words in the air. Deliver us from sorry, the pain of such gloom. For in such a delivery, pain will be over, soon! Deliver us from sorrow, and the lingering of doom. Heaven heed our prayers, and return us to your, bloom!

https://alchetron.com/Ofra-Haza
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XOBjDh-Kuyw
https://open.spotify.com/track/2q3X0uc2XpGruqitKOm3xa

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

