Freedom rings, in the ancient pasttimes! Whispers of forebearers, who moved, past time! The distance between then, and now, stands still. Yer, the very name of freedom speaks, to heal! Long hours, the strife, oppression in foreign lands. Freedom rings out into the Heavens, from our toil, in sands!

Pharoah’s gaze is upon us, a continuous glare. Yet, the Most High surrounds us, with words in the air. Deliver us from sorry, the pain of such gloom. For in such a delivery, pain will be over, soon! Deliver us from sorrow, and the lingering of doom. Heaven heed our prayers, and return us to your, bloom!