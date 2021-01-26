Office Dog Gets Promoted To ” Director of Excitement and Energy”!

Jan, 2021

Office pets are stress busters and make employees happier & help increase overall performance.

Mississauga, ON, Canada

We are happy to announce that Ms.Sparkle Misra has been promoted to the position of “𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 & 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲” at Zoom Into Life Studio Inc. Her work has been exemplary in these past 6 years and we have always received amazing reviews about her from our clients.

She goes above & beyond her duties and often joins our clients as a prop gracefully. Sparkle is a great team player, shares her toys, & resists barking at the squirrels while we do ‘Voice Recordings’.

Her presence increases our collective happiness & well-being at Zoom Into Life Studio where we provide Photography and Video marketing services to our clients.

We wish her the very best in her new role as she continues to impart the happiness & love that she champions!

Make sure to drop in a line of encouragement if you have met with sparkle at our Studio as she would really love to hear from you at 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐞@𝐳𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞.𝐜𝐨𝐦 . Instagram: @sparklemisra

𝐇𝐞𝐫 ‘𝐅𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬’ 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐨 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟑 𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨’ 𝐖𝐈𝐍’ 𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐡𝐞𝐫 ( 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝)!

*Reach out to us at www.ZoomIntoLife.com for a limited edition signature paw print postcard with your name signed by her.