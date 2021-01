Office Dog Gets Promoted To ” Director of Excitement and Energy”!

Jan, 2021

Office pets are stress busters and make employees happier & help increase overall performance.

Mississauga, ON, Canada

We are happy to announce that Ms.Sparkle Misra has been promoted to the position of โ€œ๐ƒ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐„๐ฑ๐œ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ & ๐„๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ฒโ€ at Zoom Into Life Studio Inc. Her work has been exemplary in these past 6 years and we have always received amazing reviews about her from our clients.

She goes above & beyond her duties and often joins our clients as a prop gracefully. Sparkle is a great team player, shares her toys, & resists barking at the squirrels while we do โ€˜Voice Recordingsโ€™.

Her presence increases our collective happiness & well-being at Zoom Into Life Studio where we provide Photography and Video marketing services to our clients.

We wish her the very best in her new role as she continues to impart the happiness & love that she champions!

Make sure to drop in a line of encouragement if you have met with sparkle at our Studio as she would really love to hear from you atย ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ฅ๐ž@๐ณ๐จ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ๐ฅ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž.๐œ๐จ๐ฆ . Instagram: @sparklemisra

๐‡๐ž๐ซ โ€˜๐ ๐š๐ฏ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐‹๐ž๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌโ€™ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐›๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐จ ๐’๐จ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐š ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ก๐š๐ฏ๐ž ๐š ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ญ๐จโ€™ ๐–๐ˆ๐โ€™ ๐š ๐‚๐จ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ž ๐๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ( ๐๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐)!

*Reach out to us at www.ZoomIntoLife.com for a limited edition signature paw print postcard with your name signed by her.