Office Design that Boosts Productivity and Supports Wellbeing of the Workers

Today, office and workspace interior is no longer about a formal cubicle room, a big table with many chairs. That was the traditional working space, which future generations may not be suitable to work in.

Office interior is always associated with the words’ interesting’ or ‘engaging’. Let’s take the example of two internet-based conglomerate’s offices such as Facebook and Google. Both companies have shown that offices don’t have to be generic spaces. But it can be unique, which acts as an extension of the brand’s identity. But most of all, a healthy working space allows the employees to work to their fullest, feel happy to do the work, and be productive.

To date, a clean office interior design has a positive psychological impact that can answer the questions. Science can prove it too!

A study led by associate professor Nicole R. Keith, Ph.D., research scientist and professor at Indiana University, found that people with clean houses which features a clean set of interior design are healthier than people with random messy houses. Keith and her colleagues’ have supported the research by taking samples from 98 African Americans’ physical health between the ages of 49 and 65. A demographic known to be at an increased risk of heart disease.

The result, participants who encounter a clean interior in the place where they spent most of their lives, whether at home or the office, were healthier and more active than those who didn’t.

Another researchers at Princeton University found that clutter interior design can make it more challenging to focus on a particular task. Their case study found that the visual cortex can be overwhelmed by task-irrelevant objects, making it harder to allocate attention and complete tasks efficiently.

According to an infographic from the world green building council, they illustrate some of the research that showed the elements added when designing a healthy and greener office for lasting productivity.

It doesn’t have to be complicated to make work enjoyable! Here’s what to take notes to create a healthy office design that boosts endless productivity and a sense of wellbeing.

1. Good office interior design does not have to be big.

Some companies have decided to make their office “less big” and more compact. Some private corners in the room will do as well. as it is believed to make working more focus, and the more you spend time with yourselves; have your me-time after a meeting or two.

2.. Pay attention to the color scheme

We would suggest that minimalist office design is the best (so far) that enhance productivity, calm, and tranquil ambiance for the second tips. Especially when incorporating a contemplative white tone and wooden accents. They make the perfect pair that makes the room all day calming.

Minimalist-inspired design also calls for maximum natural lighting, since the neutral colors and typically shiny, reflective surfaces benefit from this. This not only helps to make a smaller space look larger, but it also stays in line with current climate change concerns, which requires cutting down on electricity – including the use of artificial lighting.

3. Natural light (brighter office, brighter business!)

Natural light in the workplace is hugely important, as exposure to daylight directly impacts mood, brightens the room, and brightens the business!

According to research from the World Green Building Council, they found that those office workers with window seats sleep on average 46 minutes longer each night than their colleagues who don’t sit near windows.

This case can be translated into improved productivity and creativity, with businesses reporting anywhere from 3% to 40% increase productivity. Natural light can also enhance creativity and reduce stress.

4. Add some biophilic accent

Nothing is better than add some biophilic accents to enhance a sense of wellbeing in the room. You don’t have to have a courtyard, an open space, or a zen-like garden in the office to make you feel healthier as ever.

Simply add some indoor plants in some corner of the room will automatically improve the office environment.

A study by the US Association for Psychological Science had shown that only takes 1/10 of a second to form an impression of a person or a place. Whereas an office should represent the brand’s character and personality, employees and clients should pick up on that personality when walking through the doors. Thus, adding biophilic accents help increase brand awareness and create a positive brand experience.

5. Don’t put too much furniture

As we do not want to make the office look clutter, you may consider which furniture is essential to take place in the office and which one is not. Some offices today have used multi-purposes furniture, which can be functioning in many ways. It can save more space and help the room look cleaner, tidier, and less clutter!

6. Give employees freedom

Some other benefits can be seen by giving employees the freedom to decorate their workspace even if it’s just a couple of personal items on their desks. Empowering your employees to make decisions about space can increase productivity and efficiency!

7. Keep it clean!

Finally, if you want to start bolstering your mental health and feel relaxed all-time in the office, you can not only rely on clean interior design. But you have to work on clean behavior yourself!

–

A healthy office room can merge through many angles. A clean design, for sure, is making you feel relaxed and allow you to think clearly to finish daily work and stay productive. But the very last yet essential to note is that a healthy office design also starts within you. If you don’t want to feel messed up, then try to prevent any clutter on your desk. This is where you can treat yourself like the royalty you are, and finally, boost health and productivity!