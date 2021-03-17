Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Women On Top

Familiarly crafted matters originate a concept’s idealist vision sharply captured through the final, keen attraction apparent of a photographer’s cleverly mirrored concentration. 

Whether that’s a first for a curated magazine’s artistically graced, diversely led leadership, a specifically ordered request of a fluffy best friend (a pastel pink unicorn), a heartwarming grandmother’s doctor’s post renewal Covid prescription, the belief in a causally guided purpose, or even the chance of one, justly single life heroically being saved, strongly resonant, reveled voices are heard, including a young eight year old ‘girl on fire,’ secretly belting out her favorite Alicia Keys favorite.

Anthem strength proves definitively miraculous in remarkable result of a year’s drastically brave events.

Spring readily transitions from an hour’s noticeably sudden loss into a flower’s beautifully anticipated, selflessly arisen awakening from nature’s maturely blossoming bosom, a fitting future’s differential avenue journey to the directional and directorial pivot of an accessed possibility. 

A closely tight knit hug begins a patient introduction towards the renowned reassurance of a chapter’s gradually forward reinvention, an emotional ‘herstory,’ sophisticatedly composed of well earned, long listed ‘sheroes.’ The sudden welcome from a millennial cancer defeater turned instant, famed Olympic runner hopeful is no different. The same with a bright, baby faced, TikTok camera ridden four year old warrior, effectively shown front and center as a daddy’s girl. 

Gentle glides a personality’s tamed arrival, as if carefully captured in a momentary’s nestled setting, adjacent framed. Noticeable is the work put into a creation’s rectangularly shaped, colorful masterpiece. Due credit circumferences hailed, uniformed women’s front lined duties recognized of a pandemic’s traumatically halted efforts. 

Verbiage actively sprinkles a festively patterned kindness thrown around like grouped new year’s or birthday party confetti bags spatially dispersed upon a brightly, tomato colored celebrity, shutterbug ridden VIP red carpet.

‘It’s all in the detail, it’s the little things.’

Representation is transparent.

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

