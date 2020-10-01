October: Wear a Mask Month

It’s October 1st today, and how about starting “Wear a Mask Month” to coincide with Halloween. Lets everyone wear a face covering for safety and health for ourselves and for others starting today and from here on out, till our country can get back to normal.

We have celebrated the fun-spirited events of Halloween for years with costumes and disguise during the special occasion on October 31st. So how about wearing a simple everyday mask starting in October 2020.

October is a tradition for fun for the kids and families, now it can be for safety as well, as we deal with the health crisis of C-19.

Wearing an everyday mask may not be as much fun as on Halloween Night but it will be worth it…