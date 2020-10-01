Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

October: Wear a Mask Month

A mask a day keeps C-19 away...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

It’s October 1st today, and how about starting “Wear a Mask Month” to coincide with Halloween. Lets everyone wear a face covering for safety and health for ourselves and for others starting today and from here on out, till our country can get back to normal.

We have celebrated the fun-spirited events of Halloween for years with costumes and disguise during the special occasion on October 31st. So how about wearing a simple everyday mask starting in October 2020.

October is a tradition for fun for the kids and families, now it can be for safety as well, as we deal with the health crisis of C-19.

Wearing an everyday mask may not be as much fun as on Halloween Night but it will be worth it…

    Leo Estopare

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Trick or Treat Part 2:

    by Louise Stanger Ed.D, LCSW, CDWF, CIP
    EugeneEdge/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    The Mask Dilemma: What to Say to People Who Aren’t Wearing Masks

    by Dr. Ken Druck
    Gargonia/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Why It’s Smart to Wear a Face Mask (Yes, That Includes Kids!)

    by Harvey Karp

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.