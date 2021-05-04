Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Obstacles are our teachers…

An obstacle is often a stepping stone...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Life without obstacles is a miracle. Its like driving a car without any stop sign or signals. It may easy but you’ll never learn the driving techniques. Same thing in life if there is no obstacles you won’t try anything new. You simply repeat what you already know. You never come forward to learn new things.

Obstacles are our teachers. It teach us many things. First it makes us to think out of the box, think differently. You should not give up when you face any obstacles in your life. Career, family, education anything it may be. Don’t give up, instead silently learn what it is teaching. Don’t dwell or ruin in the same environment. Change your environment, change yourself. Be brave & strong enough. Surely when you learnt many things from your obstacles, later you’ll never find any obstacles in life. You’ll come across everything easily.

Who sweats more in training, bleeding less in war…

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

