O- OPTIMISTIC

I love being Optimistic

Optimism basically means having a positive outlook on life. It is being hopeful and confident about the future or the success of something.

‘Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement…no pessimist ever discovered the secret of the stars, or sailed to an uncharted land, or opened a new doorway for the human spirit’. Helen Keller (1880 – 1968)

Yes .. that is me ( most of the time ) In fact there are many instances where I have had family or friends tell me that everything cannot work out if you are just going to be optimistic/positive. You need to be practical too. But honestly what is practical?

Studies show that if you are optimistic you are more likely to succeed in life. Because when you are optimistic you will be more persistent to get what you want. You do not give up so easily and you work harder to achieve whatever you want. Can you now imagine the difference between an optimistic salesman and a pessimistic one? Who do you think is more likely to succeed?

If you have an opportunity to spend some time with a positive, optimist or someone who is often negative about life, who would you choose? Well, I would definitely like to spend more time with someone who has a more positive outlook on life.

These are some of the things I do to be more optimistic.

When I undergo a difficult phase, I look for the positive in that. I was unwell for a long time last year. Initially, it was difficult, I was very upset, in a lot of pain and started feeling very low. Then one day I decided the only person who could help me, was me. The only thing I could do was find the positive in this and I did. 🙂 I read, I journaled, I meditated, learned new holistic practices .. I basically detoxed my mind, body, and spirit.

“A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.”– Winston Churchill

Remembering to be grateful every day is another way of being optimistic. By being grateful, you focus on all that is positive. Thus bringing out the positive, optimist in you.

Think and talk more about all that is right in your life, and give less or no importance to the rest. If you spend time discussing the negative aspects, your mind gets stuck in the that. So spend more time talking about all the good, the right and the positive in your life.

As simple as, I am glad to be here today 🙂

Every evening, sit with your family or friends and ask each other: “ What is the good that happened in your life today?” This will automatically make you focus and think and hear only happy and positive things, adding more cheer into your life.

Every time you realize you are having a negative thought, distract yourself from it. When I realize I am thinking a negative thought .. ( You will notice, haha ) I wave my hands over my head and just think to cancel, clear, delete .. cancel, clear, delete. This is something I learned at one of the workshops I had attended. And it does work .. I just remove that thought from my mind and quickly focus on the positive.

Smile – Did you know “When you feel down, your brain tells your face you’re sad and your facial muscles respond by putting on a depressed expression—and convey back to the brain that, yes, you’re feeling blue. Consciously changing the facial muscles so they don’t correspond to what you’re feeling is a way of sending a different message: “Hey, it’s not so bad down here after all.” The brain will respond by beginning to change your mood accordingly.” oprah.com

I do not know if any of you have read the story of Micheal J Fox who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 29. His story of optimism is one for all to read.

“Always Looking Up: The Adventures of an Incurable Optimist “

Just always remember that Optimism and Pessimism are choices. What are you going to choose?

“Choose to be optimistic, it feels better.”– Dalai Lama XIV