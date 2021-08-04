Nychol Lyna of Dream North Entertainment: “Celebrate yourself and your accomplishments”

No one is going to love and believe in yourself more than you. Don’t be so hard on yourself. I often find myself saying, “I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished but I should be so much further; I need to help more people”. Now that I’m 33 years old, I feel that I’m behind but have to remind myself that I’ve already done so much good, and without any real support. And that’s something to be acknowledged and celebrated.

Nychol Lyna is a Los Angeles-based Newman Springs Publishing author, originally from Los Angeles. She is also the founder of Dream North Entertainment, where she holds the titles of Business Consultant, Author, Grant Writer, and Producer. Nychol Lyna possesses an extensive background in the educational system, non-profit and community development, working for organizations, such as HeadStart, LAUSD, LACOE, Little Voices (Green Dot Public Schools), and Refresh Youth Center (LBUSD). She has been recognized by Congresswoman Karen Bass, Former Senator Kamala Harris, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, and Senator Dianne Feinstein. As the Founder of Dream North Entertainment (DNE), established in May 2014, Nychol Lyna is in the business of project strategy consulting and is dedicated to helping others bring their vision to life while encouraging women, youth, and community empowerment. Growing up in Los Angeles, California, 33-year-old Nychol Lyna has always aspired to share her experiences through the written word. Being raised as an only child by her devoted single-parenting mother set the tone for entertaining herself through creativity. At the age of 9, Nychol’s stepdaughter, Zemirah, had been exposed to the foster care system on multiple occasions (with her two younger siblings), before finding permanent placement with her biological father and Nychol in 2017; Nychol has been a primary caregiver for the past 4 years. While Nychol Lyna has never been in foster care or without the love of both biological parents, her partner Arthur Romeo (Illustrator) has, spending 10 years of his life without a family until he aged out at 21 years old. Nychol is currently working on several films, novels, and community projects and has aspirations to touch at-risk women and children across the globe.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Absolutely. Thank you for having me! I grew up in Los Angeles and Inglewood, California, as an only child raised by my devoted single-parenting mother. Growing up as an only child, I often found myself alone. This allowed me to have the freedom to think creatively and entertain myself. Later, these experiences (including being exposed to gangs within my neighborhood, and racism and bullying outside of my community, while enrolled at various private schools) inspired me to put all my emotion into writing. After attending Bishop Montgomery High School in 2005, I moved to Hampton, Virginia to attend HBCU Hampton University. Later, I went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Devry University in March 2009 and an MBA in Management from California State University Dominguez Hills in October 2010. A life-altering auto accident in 2013 encouraged me to achieve self-fulfillment and motivation in my life. So I took a few Spanish and French classes, and in 2015, I resided in Spain for one year and later went on to obtain a Masters in International Business from Schiller International University in 2018. With my father being incarcerated for most of my life (just recently being released in 2021 after 20 years in the system), the admiration I’ve obtained for the women in this world, especially my mother, taking on so many difficult roles independently has inspired me to devote my journey to uplifting at-risk and minority youth and women across the globe.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

As a child, movies always resonated with me the most and allowed me to escape from reality. I think because my childhood was a bit unpleasant and full of reading obligations in school, I didn’t take much pleasure in leisurely reading… or at least I don’t remember. However, one series of books that did stand out to me was the “American Girl” children’s books, such as the book, “Meet Addy”. Growing up, I felt like I could relate to the young African-American girl that looked like me. Although her story was told from a different time period, I resonated with her. She was my friend. I was also deeply drawn to the “Goosebumps” book saga, which was my first real experience of the science fiction fantasy genre and later laid down the foundation for my enjoyment of horror genres. When I entered high school, films such as Harry Potter, Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief, and The Hunger Games really blossomed my love of Sci-fi fantasy. These films inspired me to want to write amazing books (specifically a series), which could transport the reader to another place, igniting a similar experience that these works of art did for me during my difficult upbringing. While these books didn’t necessarily inspire me to take action, they introduced me to another world that often left me feeling inspired. To this day, I aspire to have a book series that readers can relate to, hopefully opening up doors to convert my literary project into a television show.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

During the early stages of my career, I received an investor/partner who happened to be an A-list actor and producer. He told me he wanted to write and produce the concluding scene of my film (after Auntie Fee passed away). When I received the script he completely omitted one of the main characters (who was the only Caucasian within a mix of African American women). When I addressed this, he didn’t want to change the script. It was a bit difficult for me because 1.) how do you not include the main character during a final scene and 2.) I felt bad about having to break the news, especially when this was never what I wanted in MY FILM. I spoke to his publishing house partner, who agreed with my concerns; his partner re-wrote the script leading me to believe it was the investor. The investor in turn contacted me, irate, though I tried to explain I didn’t rewrite anything. Later I found out that the investor was nervous about directing the scene (leading to him not showing up on set altogether), and his partner had a crush on me (leading him to try to appease my grievances). It was a big mess! I chose to walk away from both men and I never discussed the project again. While I was proud that I stood up for myself during the process, I regretted the entire experience. Now, I rarely work with men and I rarely allow investors/partners to take on any major decision-making because as a female CEO in the entertainment industry, one can easily be mistaken as naive, impressionable, or otherwise. Though I’ve had a passion for uplifting children and women, this experience solidified the mission of my company, Dream North Entertainment; to help others bring their vision to life while encouraging women, youth, and community empowerment.

How is this interesting or funny, you ask? I remember how I stood my ground against that celebrity investor and didn’t allow him to belittle me with his superior demeanor. It makes me smile that even though I may have had to let go, I exuded leadership and strength. And all of my five leading ladies, no matter the color of their skin, were able to participate in our last moments together (after mourning the passing of our mentor, Auntie Fee). In addition, many don’t even know about this experience, let alone knowing that this experience contributed to my current path and determination to uplift women around the globe.

It’s not always the interesting or funny stories that make an impact, it’s the moments that ignite a myriad of emotions that you will never forget.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

Forgotten Baby focuses on real-life experiences that young boys and girls face when entering the foster care system at a young age. I hope that this book uplifts readers who face similar challenges within the foster care system, and inspires them to keep moving forward no matter how challenging life can get. I want them to know there is hope and it can get better. My primary goal is to shed light on the foster care system and the circumstances that our youth (and foster parents) endure, while also promoting literary efficacy.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

In Forgotten Baby, there is a moment when young Mytaé’s mother wasn’t outside to pick her up after school. Mytaé had to walk home alone, make her own dinner, and complete her homework, all at a young age. Many people don’t realize how often this occurs in children’s daily lives, whereas the child is at home alone, because the parent is either at work, engaged in substance abuse, prostitution, or other unfortunate events that keep the parent from being unable to participate full-time. Our children are raising themselves alone and having to go out into this world with no tools, resources, direction, or self-esteem. In Forgotten Baby, while the book touches on Mytaé’s mother leaving her, it was also important to highlight that Mytaé’s mother loved her (as you can see in the following scene, Mytaé woke up to a grand breakfast and sounds of music all to encourage her to do well on her test at school). It is important to address that the parent does often love the child, but is unable to provide them with the love and guardianship that they require, thus leading to neglect, abuse, malnourishment of the child, and finally, potential extraction from the home and transitioning into the foster care system.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

Being Los Angeles-based, I’ve always had a deep sense of community and uplifting our underprivileged demographics. I’ve visited a myriad of places (including residing in Spain, leading to the establishment of my company, Dream North Entertainment), and have found that my passions lie in writing and helping others, and establishing stability for my loved ones. When residing in Spain, implementing an independent research study on abused women and children exposed to sex trafficking, I found that the same resources and legal protections were not granted (unlike in the United States).

Forgotten Baby is important to me because it signifies the struggles that we endure as a people while trying to survive in this world without the support and guidance of others. At the age of nine, my stepdaughter had been exposed to the foster care system on multiple occasions before finding a court-appointed permanent home with her biological father and myself in 2017. Her biological mother has not been present in her life for the past four years. I am her mother now, and proud to be.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Arthur Romeo, the co-author, and illustrator of my book, Forgotten Baby, is a former foster care child who entered foster care with his sister at the age of five; he aged out of the system at 21 years old. He’s told me how difficult but empowering, this process has been for his own healing and sense of accomplishment that he persevered beyond his circumstances. Ironically having contact with many ‘parental figures’, there wasn’t much parenting to be had, and Arthur was left to make of the world what he could through his meager naive adolescent existence. Many kids don’t make it out of situations like his without turning to crime, suicide, or jail, but Arthur believes that with his mother teaching him to read early, it made all the difference in the world for his own journey. Learning empathy through the written word at a young age, Arthur deeply identified with Oliver Twist and Maniac Magee, with his imagination soaring with Calvin and Hobbes. Arthur will tell you that, “Art saved my life”. Through all the terrible angry thoughts born out of the chaos including altercations with cops, being bullied at school, and the overall absence of consistent parental guidance, the misery, and constant frustration ignited Arthur to utilize his sketchbook as a gateway leading to a degree in theater from Prairie View A&M University. For the past 15 years, Arthur Romeo has been an actor, voiceover artist, illustrator, film director, acting coach, art teacher, puppeteer, pumpkin sculptor, caricature artist, and now published author through Forgotten Baby. Through his love of family, most specifically his daughter Daphne, Arthur believes that when you believe in yourself, good things can always come from unfortunate experiences. And that is what he strives to share with other foster youth around the world.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I am passionate about and dedicated to encouraging women, youth, and community empowerment through my creative written works of art. Foster care is a passion dear to my heart. What our foster children experience is quite overwhelming: 15% of children who enter foster care are removed from their families due to neglect, 8% due to physical abuse, and 2% from sexual abuse. Girls in foster care are twice as likely to get pregnant by the age of 19, and 40% will have a second child by age 21; 47% of youth leaving foster care are unemployed, and 33% receive public assistance.

Based on these tragic statistics, three things the community can do to help shed light on foster care awareness are:

Raise more awareness for the youth aging out and provide more entrepreneurial or career placement opportunities, and host an entrepreneurial workshop with a celebratory lunch promoting thoughts of career choice, community engagement, and networking experience for the child. Raise more awareness to foster care advocates and their initiatives, events, and etcetera, that benefit foster youth to further promote community involvement to strengthen education and literary efficacy, minimize early teenage pregnancy, and expedite home placement options before they age out. Sponsor a child! Donate clothes and shoes, books, art supplies. Offer mentorship as a big brother or sister. There are too many “Forgotten Babies” and we need to remember them, support them, and encourage them not to give up and to continue dreaming north.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is being able to take charge of a situation and run with it. Throughout my life, I have exemplified leadership qualities in all that I’ve set my mind to. As the CEO and Founder of Dream North Entertainment, I am responsible for leading a team of clients on all projects, and working with them to execute our vision for the company. I take pride in having always been a strong and independent worker, and these are some of the greatest qualities of leadership.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Put a 3-year goal timeline and budget together to minimize your mistakes and costs. When I first began Dream North Entertainment, my film projects were my first priority, specifically, “It’s All Happening” starring Auntie Fee. I did well with planning and was even able to secure sponsors and partners to help cover some costs, but when you’re new to the industry all types of circumstances arise swaying your plans and budget.

Secure a dedicated mentor. I had support from Singer Michel’le and Auntie Fee, but no one dedicated to helping guide me and be there when I needed direction. I was doing everything on my own, which is surely rewarding but can get quite discouraging when you face roadblocks. The worst experience was constantly being faced with romantic advances from my male colleagues; rather than just focusing on my intellect, I had to constantly be aware of my body language and appearance as not to welcome unwanted attention.

Incorporate healthy initiatives in your everyday life to maintain balance and inner peace. When you are an artist and entrepreneur, things can become discouraging, minimizing your self-esteem or will to go on. Maintaining a diet, exercising regimen, quiet time, and implementing motivational and serenity-invoking techniques, such as crystals and sage, yoga, visits to the beach, and daily affirmations are all important. All of these components make a difference but require self-discipline. I wish I had incorporated them into my life early on (I entered the entertainment industry at 28 years old).

Celebrate yourself and your accomplishments. No one is going to love and believe in yourself more than you. Don’t be so hard on yourself. I often find myself saying, “I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished but I should be so much further; I need to help more people”. Now that I’m 33 years old, I feel that I’m behind but have to remind myself that I’ve already done so much good, and without any real support. And that’s something to be acknowledged and celebrated.

Determine what’s most important to you and focus on projects that best highlight those goals. For many years I simply felt creative and wanted to do it all… films, books, events, business consulting, managing non-profit organizations, and more. And I began to overextend myself rather than putting my energy into three specific projects that could take me to the next level.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“One of the hardest lessons in life is letting go. We fight to hold on and we fight to let go”.

My entire life has felt like a struggle, both through inner and outer experiences; many struggles being because of my own careless or selfish doing. We all aspire to be loved, recognized, and valued, all the while, losing our determination to be respected or supported. Either we are hurting others (more often it’s those who matter most who are affected) because we too are deeply hurting, which is our defense mechanism for self-preservation, or we are too freely giving of ourselves to those who don’t deserve us. Either way, we lack balance and self-love, resulting in a constant struggle to hold on to our own self-dignity or to hold on to the person beside us who never had any business penetrating our aura. It can all become quite exhausting. Why does it feel like we are in a constant fight?

I know my biggest issue, as I’ve transitioned into adulthood, has been choosing relationships that are not healthy, whether it be business or personal. Because my heart is so giving, forgiving, and yearning to love and be loved, I’m often giving 60% or more, while my counterpart is giving less than. And while I don’t believe I deserve to be taken for granted, I’ve learned it’s my responsibility to choose myself. Thus, it went from me crying over losing relationships to me not shedding a tear and wishing people the best (though it’s still a struggle every day to learn to let go sooner than later).

This world can be difficult to navigate and I wouldn’t trade my heart or giving nature for anything. But in order for me (or any of us) to fulfill my purpose, I have to learn to let go no matter the depth of the project or person before me. There’s so much work to do, and it’s up to us to choose ourselves so we can in turn hold on to what’s meant to be cherished.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Initially, I’d think of someone who is connected to foster care advocacy, like Tiffany Haddish, who I’ve always enjoyed following (both she and “She Ready Foundation’’). But my ideal sit-down would be with Jada Pinkett Smith. I have admired her grace, strength, and overall creative and professional platforms for many years. Through “Red Talk Table’’, she is breaking generational barriers (offering perspectives from three generations within her family), she is empowering women (with three African-American women leading the cast), and she is discussing hard topics that not enough light is shed. In addition, she has covered multiple ‘parenting’ and ‘race vs. adoption’ segments in 2019, as well as highlighting Pam Willis, who adopted seven siblings (making a household of 12 children), in honor of Mother’s Day 2021. These are the stories that should be celebrated. And Jada, with her magnanimous energy and vulnerabilities, is the person I’ve always dreamed of meeting and being mentored by. She is amazing and she has evolved our culture with the “Red Talk Table’’ and I’m so proud of what she’s accomplished.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My work is available across all social media platforms, including Instagram: @dreamnorth_ent and @forgottenbaby_series, Facebook: @dreamnorthent, @forgottenbabyseries, and TikTok: @dream_north. Please check out my websites at dreamnorthent.com and forgottenbaby.shop for more information on my company, and my book, Forgotten Baby. My book is now available via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Apple Books, and is also available for purchase via my website at www.forgottenbaby.shop.

Thank you very much! I am looking forward to releasing more books soon, including Metaphysical, Jumper City, and Jump, Girl. Stay tuned for more books in the Forgotten Baby book series as well!