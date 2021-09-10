Nyaradzo Hoto of ‘Wildlife Ranger Challenge’: “Every life on earth is precious”

Every life on earth is precious — When I was young, we would watch television shows and read about the big 5 and that was what we believed wildlife was about. Now on this job and through my studies I have learned no creature is too small to be an important factor in our ecosystems. I have come across dung beetles and seen them replenish nutrients into the soil which becomes a cycle that restores the earth. I wish someone had told me about the important roles everything in nature has.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nyaradzo Hoto.

Nyaradzo Auxillia Hoto is a 29 year old female who grew up in Huyo village, in Nyamakate, located in Zimbabwe’s mighty Zambezi valley. Nyaradzo was a graduate of the first pilot Akashinga training program back in 2017 — since then, she has continued to thrive and has earned the position of an Akashinga sergeant. She is also a part time student at Chinhoyi University of Technology undertaking a Bachelors Honors Science Degree in Wildlife, Ecology and Conservation to have a greater appreciation on conservation management and one day bring greater benefits to Akashinga and the region.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in Huyo village, Nyamakate, located in Zimbabwe’s mighty Zambezi valley. One of Africa’s main arteries. I was the 6th born of 8 children. Our family was very poor, and the situation was tough growing up. Even though luck never seemed to be on my side, from the time when I was growing up, I used to tell myself that I could be someone in life that believed in the good spirit of others. But unfortunately, sometimes life is not what we hope for. But when you look in the face of hardship, there is no option but to keep moving forward, or lay down and die.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is making a difference for our planet. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

IAPF delivers ecological stability and long-term protection of large-scale wilderness landscapes by supporting and empowering local communities. Our primary operational model in Zimbabwe is Akashinga (meaning ‘The Brave Ones’ in local Shona dialect) — a conservation model which empowers local communities to protect, connect and restore threatened large-scale wilderness landscapes of significant ecological value. This is achieved primarily through women’s empowerment.

The ecosystem that balances our climate and make life on earth possible are under extreme threat. Without sufficient action, we are destined to take millions of species to extinction. The IAPF is playing a key role in the protection of wildlife and nature through engaging local communities in the conservation effort.

Poaching is one of the biggest threats to nature. The IAPF develops and supports programs such as the Akashinga anti-poaching unit that empowers local women and equips them with the skills they need to protect wildlife and nature. The method is paying off; we are seeing strong numbers of wildlife in an area that was once rife with poaching.

The employment opportunity helps the local women to support themselves and their families. This leads to direct impact in the community such as encouraging children to stay in school, improving health care, reduce diseases and poverty. The organization is also providing scholarships to local children.

IAPF and Akashinga doesn’t focus on species, or individual parks, but biodiversity across wide open landscapes. The future of our conservation as a whole will not be dependent on the survival of the rhino or the elephant, but on the preservation of biodiversity and nature at scale — The interlinked tapestry of our planets most effective self-regulating system.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

When the IAPF first started the Akashinga project in the area, I heard that the conservation model would be an all-female ranger team. The rangers I had seen in my life were mostly men and I was excited by the prospect of joining an all-female ranger team, I felt that this was an opportunity to prove something to myself and others that women could accomplish something great in a previously male dominated space.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest them. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

The “Aha Moment” came in 2019 when an opportunity came to further my education. I had been working as junior ranger for one year and I chose to study Wildlife, Ecology and Conservation. I felt drawn to this program above any others because it would enhance my work as a ranger and improve the way I share information about conservation in my community and to others. This gave me confidence of the direction I wanted to take in my career.

Many people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

We sat down as a team and assessed the rangers’ strength and passions to make up the team that would participate. For instance, there are some rangers that are great at wildlife knowledge and preferred to participate in the quiz and other rangers who are physically inclined and chose to lead the training for the physical tasks.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

We once got a call about pangolin that had ventured into a nearby village which can be dangerous for the animal. One of the villagers alerted us and we successfully relocated the pangolin back into the wildlife area. It was also a special moment because it is rare to come across a pangolin.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

When we first started training to become rangers, it was tough mentally and physically because we were doing things we had done before such as the physical training. One of our instructors, Shadreck Midzi encouraged us to persevere and made the going easier with his sense of humor. He also taught me how to drive which has been very important thing to me

Are there three things the community, society, or politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

We have been working to prevent human wildlife conflict were wild animals’ prey on domesticated animals. The community can practice better animal husbandry such as building robust pens for their animals. We have been getting cases of animals that get attacked because they were not secured. A lot of wild animals are killed because of misconceptions and lack of awareness. We need more stakeholders to partner us in our society for community outreach programs that teach people about conservation. We need more community led projects such as greenhouse which provide people with occupations. And may lead to a decrease in poaching incidents.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

Plant trees and shrubs around company premises and surrounding communities. Use environmentally friendly cleaning products. Recycle all waste products possible. Use alternative sources of energy for example the use of solar and stop cutting trees for domestic fuels. Conserving water by all means. Replace old appliances and use energy efficient ones. Teach communities on the importance of forests and how they support life and ecosystems MY TREES PROJECT: Communities were chopping down trees to use the wood for curing tobacco. “My trees”, is a model introduced in Hurungwe to encourage massive re-afforestation using fast growing indigenous tree species to replace what was destroyed and create new forests. Communities are now being encouraged to seek alternative energy sources for curing tobacco, for example using bacillus magisterium

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. That man is the greatest threat to mother earth.

I have found that during the course of my work, nature has a delicate balance when left to its devices. Some animals such as vultures clean up after the carnivores and keep disease from spreading. Now there is a huge problem in some parks where people poison vultures. This is where humans actively dismantle an arm of the ecosystem causing a cascade of events that have greater consequence in nature. This is just one example, but I wish someone had told me of the extent humans have affected nature and the threat we pose if things do not change.

2. That I do not have to depend on someone.

I have learned so much about myself in the past few years in terms of what I can accomplish through my own determination. When I put my mind to a task, I often accomplish it in ways that surprise me, or I learn from the failures. I have supported my family and given them a better life through my work. I have found a strength in myself that I am proud of, something I feel my younger self should have learned about herself.

3. That I am not tomorrow’s leader but todays.

The time has come for women to also participate in leadership, and we have always had it in us. I wish someone had given me the confidence of leading when I was young.

4. There are no man’s jobs.

I work near an important Zimbabwean highway that leads to Zambia and I have seen a female truck driver making her way along it. When I was young, I would not have believed that. I also work in a field that was once said to be a men’s job. Seeing the woman truck driver made me realize that nothing was holding back my aspirations when I was young.

5. Every life on earth is precious.

When I was young, we would watch television shows and read about the big 5 and that was what we believed wildlife was about. Now on this job and through my studies I have learned no creature is too small to be an important factor in our ecosystems. I have come across dung beetles and seen them replenish nutrients into the soil which becomes a cycle that restores the earth. I wish someone had told me about the important roles everything in nature has.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I want to assure all women around the region, that the sky is the limit. Nothing is impossible. All you need is courage, commitment, character, dedication, and spirit. We can stand together to save our natural heritage that is wildlife and nature.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement”

I keep on protecting the wildlife and nature because I believe that our work is leaving a lasting impact with the decrease in poaching and increase in animal numbers in the park.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

The person with whom I would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with is Jane Goodall because I am inspired by her work in conservation.

How can our readers follow you online?

Everyone can follow us on the IAPF website and social media which can be found at www.iapf.org

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!