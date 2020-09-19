Nutritious Daphne: Binding Psychology PhD with Nutritional Therapy

A little while before covid, I was traveling to Amsterdam during a break from my Psychology PhD in New York. Four days in the trip and as I was riding a train to Bruges, Belgium, I felt debilitating pain in most of my body’s joints. The pain persisted for more than a month after my return to Manhattan and led me to a rheumatologist’s office.

While most tests came back normal, one showed that I have celiac’s disease. Another one showed I was lactose intolerant. Now, let me clarify that food was never one of my main interests. I would eat what was convenient depending on where I was in the world and having worked as a fashion model when I was younger, I would focus on what allowed my body to fit into sample sizes.

I was however disappointed that I needed to remove so many things from my diet and let me just say that the first month of this was like eating cardboard. The only thing that kept me to it however, was the fact that, three days after going gluten and dairy free, my joint pain was completely gone and I had miraculously found an immense amount of energy that was previously missing from my life.

I kept telling everyone that I hadn’t felt as happy or energetic since elementary school and I really did mean it. Many months later, this energy has not subsided once while PMS symptoms have vastly diminished, my brain fog had cleared out and I do feel more in touch with my body.

After the cardboard- tasting cooking of the first month and convinced from my subsiding symptoms, I decided to research what else I could do for gut restoration. I eventually transitioned to a vegan, whole food diet and these are some of the preliminary things I learned:

We should be focusing on adding nutrients to our plates other than focusing on what we shouldn’t be eating. The 5- fruits and vegetables a day is now being replaced by a need for 10-a day and there are very few people who abide by this rule

Modern day’s highly processed foods have ruined the taste pallets of young people leading them unable to taste the sweetness in a strawberry.

Progress is amounted by the concept of “a little bit better”. Is your fatigue, brain- fog, joint-pain, digestion a little bit better than it was before you made changes? Then you are doing things right and keep going!

As a psychology PhD student, I always try to find ways to help my clients and to focus on what works. Having had years of training in therapeutic approaches including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Humanistic and Psychodynamic approaches, I began to wonder how the seemingly small decision of what we ate in a day affected our psychology along with our physiology. If I had gained such a huge amount of energy from fighting against digestive inflammation, could clients who do not have food sensitivities but who do have depression lets say, benefit from a switch to a more whole-foods, nutrient dense diet?

To pursue this question, I decided to turn toward Neuropsychology and to pursue clinical opportunities in this field while also participating in a Neuroendocrinological research team. I also decided that, along with my PhD in psychology, I would pursue a degree in Nutritional Therapy after getting a few months of training in Nutritional Psychology. Having now begun my Nutritional Therapy training and continuing with the Psychology PhD and the neuropsychology and neuroendocrinology work, I decided to turn my Thrive blog towards that direction and to start sharing what I learn in order to help others pursue, persevere and achieve optimal mental health levels through the help of nutrition.

In my own journey, I found that having a community of people with similar goals very helpful in pursuing optimal health. My goal is to combine what I learn from Nutritional Therapy as well as what I know and learn from neuropsychology, neuroendocrinology and behavioural concepts to help an online community of people who wish the same.

I ascribe to the idea that we form our lives through very small, seemingly unimportant decisions that we make each day and that we can help “nudge- ourselves” to follow holistic health and mental health guidelines for better lives. I have created a new instagram account @nutritiousdaphne (https://www.instagram.com/nutritiousdaphne/) where I will be posting weekly updates and fun facts along the way and I invite you to join me in that journey.

