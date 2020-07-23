Nurturing our own worthiness

Have you ever felt unworthy, unloved, or not enough? These are common themes that many of my clients, whether in their past or present, experience. These omnipotent emotions often are extremely painful.
I, too, have experienced these sentiments myself, so I am well aware of how these feelings can show up in our lives and perhaps even haunt us. For me, the realization that my upbringing has conditioned me to believe certain ideals were instrumental in moving forward in a different direction. It required a great deal of healing and self-love.
It is easy to judge, point fingers, and blame. We are quick to place blame on our parents, or those who raised us, feeling as if they are at fault. However, in most cases, our parents and caregivers did the best they could with what they knew at the time. Times are different; perhaps we know more now and live with more conscious awareness in raising the next generation as parents. While that may be true, it is imperative that we first tend to ourselves. We must identify the missing pieces in our own experiences that desperately need attention in order to grow and move through the pain from our own past and transcend beyond it in the future.
We are all worthy. Has anyone told you that lately? You are worthy. Worthiness is about being enough just as we are. Worthiness is accepting ourselves each and every day. Worthiness is not about belonging, performing, perfecting, or even pleasing. Worthiness is about just being. We are all born worthy. How can you celebrate who you are as you are at this moment?
Worthiness is about embracing who you are, owning it and celebrating it. Here are a few ways that you can begin to do this right now:
- Self-talk – every time you think or say something negative to yourself, stop, pause and reframe whatever you said into something loving and caring. In essence, self-talk needs to focus on positivity. Reject the negative thoughts that come to mind so quickly and focus on the deeper thoughts about your worthiness.
- Write about your own worthiness – write about your worthiness either as a letter to yourself or just as a way to own and imagine all that you are on paper. If you buy into how worthy you are, what does that feel like and look like for you? How will this worthy ideal of yourself change how you interact with yourself and the world around you?
- Let go – let go of what you have been told to believe. Perhaps you need to write it and crumple it up and throw it in the trashcan. Reject all of the ideals that you might have been conditioned to believe that are not yours and do not serve you. Remember, you are worthy of much beyond holding onto someone else’s judgments. You are worthy of creating your own fulfilling ideals.
- Practice – find new ways to feel and own your worthiness. How do your worthy thoughts make you feel empowered? Own your empowerment and use it to move forward. Commit to thinking at least 5 worthy thoughts each day.
I would love to invite you to share your thoughts.
If I can provide any support, please email me: [email protected]