Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Nurturing and Summoning Greater Love; an interview with Stefanie Dumont featuring Greta Grace

Want to know what thriving couples do to keep the fire burning? Or are you finally ready to summon the one? Want to know how to remove the obstacles inside yourself to love? Join host Stefanie Dumont of the show “52 Weeks to Living Conscious and Carefree” on Awake TV Network, with powerhouse guest MFT […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Want to know what thriving couples do to keep the fire burning? Or are you finally ready to summon the one? Want to know how to remove the obstacles inside yourself to love?

Join host Stefanie Dumont of the show “52 Weeks to Living Conscious and Carefree” on Awake TV Network, with powerhouse guest MFT and Love Expert, Greta Grace.

For more dynamic interviews and articles on how to begin anew to live a happier and more meaningful productive life, visit bcarefree.com or to find out more information on Greta’s upcoming Playshop, visit gretagracemft.com

https://www.awaketvnetwork.live/videos/stefanie-dumont-s2e2

    Stefanie Dumont, Live a life that is Conscious and Carefree!

    Stefanie Dumont is a global Life, Business, and Empowerment Coach for 18 years, where she helps clients’ dreams become their daily lives. Stefanie is Co-Founder of Conscious and Carefree, a lifestyle blog of tips and tutorials for joyful and productive living. Stefanie leads weekly Mastermind Tele-Groups and Coaches entrepreneurs, professionals, and "those going for it," to greater prosperity and thriving in all areas of their life.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Meditation Tips For This Weekend’s Women’s March

    by Patricia Karpas
    Community//

    Stefanie Rons: “Treat others the way you want to be treated”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Stefanie Lucas: “Your career is a big part of your life”

    by Phil La Duke

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.