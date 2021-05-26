Nurse Angela Lee: “Mental wellness”

Mental wellness: Create your sacred place, I absolutely love my meditation space, I went to Hobby Lobby & purchase some mini wedding lights, energy candles, affirmation cards and put on my guide meditation

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing? We can cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life by journaling all our thoughts, feelings, situations and goals by jotting down our brain dump. I noticed that most people that come into the Emergency Room with suicidal thoughts after one bad encounter with life, failed to focus on their achievements. Our mental real estate is vital and negative self-talk also plays a role in our wellbeing. Activating our neurotransmitters dopamine, our pleasure chemical, will excite all areas of our body.

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Angela Lee, The Detoxologist Nurse.

Angela Lee is a Registered Nurse with over ten years experience in Emergency Room, currently in Ambulatory Care and Concierge Medspa Services specializing in Detoxification.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the rural county in Abbeville, SC. My childhood was great because I had a loving family under one roof with my parents and sisters. By the time I became a teenager, my life quickly transitioned in the worse kind of way. My father decided to separate from my mother, leaving me vulnerable to the environment of molestation. I would suffer an identity crisis because of this situation.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career?

We’d love to hear the story. I was working in the Billing Office of the Emergency Room collecting co-pays. I would always go on lunch break with Jill, RN. Jill, the nurse, was pursuing her Nurse Practitioner at Clemson University at the time. She would often suggest, “Angie, you would be a great nurse.” I kindly, decline, due to my fear of blood at that time. She was persistent, so I decided to double major to become a Radiology Technician and Licensed Nurse, laughing, nursing called me for enrollment first. Thirteen years laters, I am one Bad Azz Nurse! I appreciate her so much for guiding my vision. I love what I do!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Jill who always pushed me to pursue this career.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I was separate from my husband so I made the decision to allow my seven year old son to live with his maternal grandmother. I was determined to make better choices so I slept in my car until class started. I would wash my face with a brown paper bag and brush my teeth, wearing my work uniform. I worked third shift 7:00 pm — 7:00 am, which most people reference, the graveyard shift. Weeks went by that I didn’t see the little guy that means the world to me, my son Demetrius, Jr. I missed a lot of his growing up because I was striving to give him the family he often asked me about. Attending college to become a nurse was my biggest achievement.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I really don’t have just one, however, I will share my growth from this book. The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth by John C. Maxwell — This book helps me identify my strength over my weakness. I needed to create a blueprint for my success. I was hungry for success however, I wasn’t completing any of my tasks before starting something new. Personal Growth

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Loving the Skin I’m In, Regardless! It’s easy to not love that person in the mirror because of what we don’t have. We simply don’t feel like we deserve greatness and we become cowards to success! You are what matters most, Love you regardless of your flaws.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working on a wellness clinic that will help people achieve their health goals. I don’t have a storefront so my concierge/virtual services allow me to reach my clients. I created my detox program to educate others how to reclaim their life through holistic modification.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Mental wellness: Create your sacred place, I absolutely love my meditation space, I went to Hobby Lobby & purchase some mini wedding lights, energy candles, affirmation cards and put on my guide meditation

Physical wellness: I create a daily smoothie detox daily to boost my immune system that affect my overall wellbeing and I started a jump rope club to enhance our cardio activity

Emotional wellness: I use my gratitude journal and I write out my thoughts to reflect over my day.

Spiritual wellness: I am a Christian so I pray daily and talk to as well

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Yes, I use guided meditation and yoga. I also add Himalayan salt therapy with my birthstone

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each. I answered that in previous question

You must workout 3x weekly to start a routine

Schedule your weekly workout to create an agenda

Purchase you a cute workout outfit, it’s something about a new outfit and feeling beautiful

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I am a ER Nurse so I know all about impulse eating and chronic health conditions, many incurable. I created a 21 Days Smoothie Detox Program to help educate us on how to reduce our risks. I create a fun and interesting way to eat your fruits and veggies without feeling deprived. We must rest our guts from the toxins and plaque buildup from a poor diet. My recipes are very nutritious. The smoothie will boost your energy, increase bowel motility and lose weight. Guaranteed to get unlimited compliments.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Mood swings that cause our emotions to be on a roller coaster. I experienced crying outburst then minutes later I was smiling, rushed with emotions. I think negatively when life situations result in the opposite direction that what I expect. I started my gratitude journal and blessing jar to count my blessings to redirect my thought and positive energy.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

My smile is my best attribute and I get constant compliments about my smile. A smile is the first welcome that everyone meets before speaking to you. By smiling it lights up the other person’s attitude.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Spiritual wellness is connecting with a higher power than yourself.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

I love nature, it is a divine connection to our higher power

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to start a jump rope movement. I am terrible however smoothie alone won’t help us reach our health goals. We need physical activity. I would also love to do outside yoga on the lawn for meditation. With my diagnosis of a brain tumor, I had to incorporate a coping mechanism for anxiety or feeling overwhelmed.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them :-).

YESSSSSSS, OPRAH

Once, I was informed that I would wake up one day with vision loss, I cried due to the fact that I haven’t met Oprah. I made a virtual vision board and added it to my screensaver on my phone. I recite it daily: “I am sitting down with Oprah having a conversation and reliving the moment she was with Late Dr. Maya Angelo.” I go to work in the ER in hope that Ellen Degeneres gave Oprah my video and she is hiding in one of the ER rooms as a patient. I’m hopeful!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The linktree link has all access to my other social media pages on IG:

https://www.instagram.com/thedetoxologistnurse/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.