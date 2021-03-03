Now It Is Legal to Play US Mega Millions from India

Lotteries are loved by many people around the world. We are keeping hearing stories of how lotteries change people’s life when they win. And at times, we feel if we could be the lucky winner one day too.

With hope and faith, many people buy tickets and take part in the lotteries while trying their luck.

Many lotteries are now legal in nature. One such super lottery is the US Mega Millions lottery.

Mega Millions is a lottery which is played in the US. It is the biggest lottery as of date, along with Powerball. Since its birth in 1996, it was called ‘Big Game’ which was renamed to ‘Mega Millions’ in 2002.

It is legalized in 47 states in America. You can either buy tickets over the counter or play online.

Is there a jackpot prize?

Yes. A jackpot prize winner wins 40million dollars during a weekly draw. If there are no jackpot winners, prize amount increases higher according to rules.

Can I play MegaMillions legally from India?

Before 1967, India was banned from playing lotteries. But as of date, 13 states have their own lottery system in India. While there was a certain law on the ban of ticket sale interstate, it made Indians buy tickets overseas. It is easy as they aren’t forbidden according to Indian laws.

Lottery websites in the US have permitted Indian citizens to play in Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries.

How to play?

Select 5 numbers from 1-70 + one bonus/Mega number from 1-25. Choose numbers online via a lottery concierge service. The more your numbers match with the drawn numbers, the higher is the price category you can qualify for. You also have the option of choosing a Megaplier number from 2-5. This helps double your winnings by 5times of a non-jackpot prize. But you must pay a small fee for it.

How can Indians purchase MegaMillions tickets?

By visiting a trustworthy website online, like LottoThrill to buy tickets.

The Benefits

Safe

Convenient

Reliable

Time saver

The cost of each ticket is 2USD. But if you want to play the Megaplier number, there will be an extra cost of 1USD.

Payment must be in USD only. You can E-Wallet payment methods or just transfer the money via debit/credit card.

Is it safe to play online?

If you do it through a reliable lottery service like LottoThrill. Only then it can be deemed safe and reliable.

You can opt to play at the weekly draw once you buy tickets online. Draws happen Wednesday and Saturday morning at 8:30am IST, weekly.

A good thing is that you can easily claim the MegaMillions prize within a year i.e., 365days from the draw.

It is directly transferred to your bank account with subject to taxes.

With online lottery websites, you have the chance of playing MegaMillions in India.

Search the right way to buy tickets from the US or just buy them online.

Just like a US citizen, you too are fit to play if you play by the rules, you have equal chances of winning.

Good Luck!