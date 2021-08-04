Novelist & Poet J Clark: “Remember to have fun!”

Remember to have fun! I make sure to enjoy the journey. The wins, the losses, and the small steps to my goals. At times I struggle with tunnel vision — -concentrating so hard on a goal that I forget to enjoy the process of creating or getting published. It’s hard to celebrate getting rejected but it’s a part of such a subjective field.

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Artist” I had the pleasure of interviewing J. Clark.

J. Clark is a novelist and poet that lives in Georgia with her fiancée, daughter, and family members. Her poetry publications include Contemplations of the Faithful, Fall Fancy, and “Barter” in the Poetry Leaves 2020 Anthology. Her debut adult fantasy, She Steals Justice, will be published with Bound to Brew September 2021.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I appreciate you having me! My time growing up in Crawford had plenty of sun, trees all around, and almost nothing to do. My father was a police officer, and my mother was a nursing home employee. I spent my time caring for my grandmother, growing up with my niece and nephew, and reading.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I would always have the most vivid dreams for as long as I could remember. Everything felt real in my dreams, unnervingly so at times. I remember reading various books, from Zane (which is not for children!) to Lemony Snicket and wanted to do the same thing. Make my visions a reality for others to get lost in like myself.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I would do poetry readings at the local coffee store in college. Unfortunately, I had stage fright, so I tried to rehearse before going up. My potential suitor at the time hated my poetry readings and would come to see me stammer and sweat. As per usual, he sat in the front and started to jeer when it was my time to go on stage. Instead of reading from my notebook I went off script and ranted about his trash behavior for at least two minutes. People ended up loving my ‘artistic vision’ and gave me a standing ovation. Of course, we broke up, but it was the best beginning moment in my official writing career.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My most exciting project would be preparing for my debut adult fantasy novel to hit this September from Bound to Brew, called She Steals Justice. It is a modern version of Robin Hood with a splash of the Punisher’s unique style of justice. The main character Robyn dons a bow to help her community ravaged by poverty and racism in the Southern US. It is full of magic, action, vigilante justice, and women saving themselves with a splash of love, both familial and romantic.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I have met some of the up-and-coming philosophers from the PIKSI program at Penn State. We discussed everything from race theory, existentialism, and a variety of topics. Many great philosophers such as Erica Lee, Cheyne Joslin, and Eyo Ewara are working in their departments, breaking down barriers.

We had some of the best pizza in the area, talking shop about our lives while drinking bougie craft beers in the dorms. I miss those times.

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

I draw inspiration from everywhere, but I would say my best well to draw from is my sleepy, small town. I can dip in between the trees and recharge my energy in nature. Not much of an exciting story but Crawford does offer space, air to breathe, and time to dream up good alternatives to reality.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Launching my 1st novel from a traditional publisher is the first good taste of success I’ve had so far. I love to support independent artists, from hiring their services to buying their products. The large writing community online is an ocean of support and great creators just trying to be seen for their passions. The bit of good I can do so far is support their works.

If I were to gain traction, I would love to support/launch a nonprofit that helps Black women and people of color in the arts. This organization would be especially helpful in rural areas. Our stories are so rich and deserve to be heard by others.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Persistence is even more important than talent. I know it’s cliché, but I wish I knew just how much persistence I would need before seeing any headway. Even in this time where anyone can be discovered it takes years of work for just one moment of recognition. I have been writing since middle school and it took years of full dedication (between graduating, getting my degree, working, starting a family…) but at least I’m getting some headway in my 30s. Lol. People will try you. Expect it. When I first started to dedicate my full attention to writing, everyone had an opinion. Some thought I was wasting my time, others were confused, and there were some who just did not understand. Any career in the arts is looked at with a grain of salt nowadays. Unless you make a (monetary) gain within a short amount of time (less than a year perhaps) others will look at your career choice as a ‘hobby’ or a waste of time. Most of the time people’s opinions aren’t malicious but it wears on your confidence when you’re starting out. The worst time is the first time. Every time I sit down at the keyboard my worst writing time is the blank page. A blank page is full of promise but also full of anxiety. Starting a new project can be harder than working on an existing one. Of course, no matter how scary the blank page (or canvas, etc.) can be starting a new project can be exciting, fun, and fulfilling. Find your community. Every artist needs a supportive social network. A place where you can talk shop with other artists and vent those personal moments as you try to create your masterpiece. Art can be a solitary thing but even introverts like myself need to connect, even if its once in a blue moon. The #WritingCommunity on Twitter is my go-to hang out for connecting, networking, and just blowing off steam. Remember to have fun! I make sure to enjoy the journey. The wins, the losses, and the small steps to my goals. At times I struggle with tunnel vision — -concentrating so hard on a goal that I forget to enjoy the process of creating or getting published. It’s hard to celebrate getting rejected but it’s a part of such a subjective field.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Many problems that are being addressed today have great nonprofits trying to help solve the various problems in the world. I would want to inspire the Black Restoration Movement to help advocate for reparations and the building of generational wealth through financial literacy. So many people I know struggle to live check to check or can’t improve their lives because they are too focused on basic survival to go after their dreams and ideas. I want to change that for my people. At least offer a small measure of freedom.

We have been blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.

Without a doubt Michelle Obama! I just want to hang out and see how her life has changed since leaving the White House. I admire her grace being in such a public figure for years — -her character is amazing. I would love to go to brunch and just hang out for a few hours…and if she happens to like fantasy books all the better! Lol!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

The best way is to follow me on Twitter @wriitingjclark. My Linktree has all of my media listed as well (https://linktr.ee/J_Clark)

