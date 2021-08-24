Novelist Annie Matthew: “Know better than anyone else whether or not what you have written has accomplished what you set out to accomplish”

Know better than anyone else whether or not what you have written has accomplished what you set out to accomplish. I’ve been persuaded to quit on projects — or to change them in ways I regret — by negative comments. Now I understand that I’m the only one who can judge whether I’m satisfied by my own work.

As part of my series about “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author” I had the pleasure of interviewing Annie Matthew.

Author and former professional squash player-turned novelist Annie Matthew teamed up with creator Kobe Bryant in writing the newest book (releases August 24) in the Kobe Bryant book series titled “LEGACY AND THE DOUBLE.” Kobe’s legacy of uplifting and inspiring young athletes continues in the highly anticipated follow-up to the #1 New York Times bestseller “Legacy and the Queen.”

The book continues the story of Legacy Petrin, a national tennis champion, who doesn’t necessarily feel like one. At the orphanage where she grew up, far from the city where she learned to shine, Legacy struggles to focus on her training. Then a girl who looks exactly like Legacy―same burlap dress, same signature glow―starts playing in Legacy’s name. She wins matches in the city, makes charming speeches in support of “Queen” Silla, and gains a devoted following. Soon, Silla issues a decree against impersonating champions, which means that the real Legacy could be arrested simply for looking like herself. To reclaim her name and her identity, Legacy has no choice but to compete in disguise . . . until she can rise through the ranks, face off against her imposter, and prove that she is the one and only Legacy Petrin―a champion who was born to shine.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I always wanted to be a writer, even when I was a little kid.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Probably having Kobe Bryant call me up out of the blue to ask me if I’d be interested in working with him on a middle-grade novel. It took a little while for him to persuade me that this wasn’t some sort of prank phone call.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

I think the biggest challenge was that, for years, I felt ashamed to admit that I wanted to be a writer. I came from a world where saying that you wanted to be a writer was as improbable as saying you wanted to be the President. And I was under the impression that you have to publish to say that you are a writer. Now I tell my students that anyone who writes is a writer. Anyone who takes pride in observing carefully is, by nature, a writer.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m working on a series of poems that probably aren’t interesting or exciting to anyone other than me. But to me, yes, they are extraordinarily interesting and exciting. I doubt I’ll ever work on another project that people will find as interesting or exciting as the Legacy series.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

The lesson that Kobe was most determined to convey — and I think he was inspired in this — was that it’s essential for kids (and for adults) to accept all aspects of themselves — not just the parts they’re comfortable with — in order to be great. That means accepting your rage. It means accepting your weariness.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

I just have one: that you know better than anyone else whether or not what you have written has accomplished what you set out to accomplish. I’ve been persuaded to quit on projects — or to change them in ways I regret — by negative comments. Now I understand that I’m the only one who can judge whether I’m satisfied by my own work.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

I played competitive sports when I was younger: I think the habit of practicing every day, rain or shine, has helped me as a writer. Every day I sit down, I’m not trying to make something perfect. It’s just drills. It’s all practice.

Also, I spend a lot of time copying poems.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I read a lot of poetry. Lately, I’ve been reading Rita Dove, Natasha Trethewey, Cecily Parks, Donika Kelly. To compress sensation into so few words: it’s such an art. I hope I can employ some of that in my own writing.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Oh goodness. This is a lot of pressure. Maybe just persuading everyone to be a little kinder to themselves, to give them daily practice with kindness.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

They can’t! It’s been years since I’ve been on social media.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!