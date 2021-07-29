NotKhoi Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Him Be On The Top

NotKhoi who has recently entered the scene with his catchy melodies paired with hard trap beats is making a name for himself with his new single “Distance”.

Taking on classical influences from learning the guitar and piano as a kid, notKhoi has decided to take on his traditional music training and create a new subgenre in hip-hop. He’s drawn inspiration from the likes of Don Tolliver and Juice WRLD. With his addictive melodies and catchy flow, notKhoi is able to create never heard before music that makes listeners play on repeat.

notKhoi is a rising artist with a passion for music and plans to release as much as he can. His close friend and frequent collaborate “szn.wav” can be seen on many of his songs with him. notKhoi plans on becoming one of the biggest artists in the world, and he seems to be on track, with his most recent tour being a huge success.

It’s crazy to see how successful notKhoi has become in such a short period of time, all while staying as an independent artist. He prides himself on being able to not rely on anybody but himself. It’ll be interesting to see how his career moves going forward, and we’re very intrigued with what sounds he’ll be able to show his fans soon.

Tune in with notKhoi:

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/_khoi/

Listen to his single “Distance”: on Spotify

